Uqora Recognized as One of the Best Places to Work in San Diego

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Uqora, the leading urinary health brand, has not only been included among the 100 companies on the San Diego Business Journal's 2021 list of Best Places to Work, it ranked fifth overall in the small companies category (15-49 employees).

"Here at Uqora our ethos is to treat every customer like a close friend, and we apply that same belief to our employees. As leadership, we work hard to support our employees, but it takes every team member to build a great company culture—I feel lucky to work with so many smart and passionate people," said Jenna Ryan, Uqora CEO and Co-founder.

Uqora provides its employees with significant benefits including unlimited PTO, retirement plan options, generous medical coverage across health, dental and vision, internal programs promoting diversity and inclusion initiatives, and other programs emphasizing team culture.

The San Diego Business Journal judges all entrants on employee survey data and an analysis of company benefits, culture and work environment. The anonymous employee survey asks a series of questions for direct feedback to assess the average level of satisfaction across company compensation, benefits, vacation policies and company culture.

Founded in 2017 by partners Jenna Ryan and Spencer Gordon, Uqora addresses urinary health issues with a combination of reactive solutions and proactive care. The company is undergoing rapid growth and was recently acquired by Pharmavite, the makers of Nature Made® vitamins and supplements. For career opportunities, you can view the Uqora career page here: https://uqora.com/careers

About Uqora

Uqora ( www.uqora.com ) makes innovative UTI relief products and proactive care supplements. UTIs are the second most common infection in the U.S., second only to the common cold. Despite the magnitude, there's been little progress and innovation for years. Uqora is proud to be changing that. Since launching in 2017, Uqora's been able to help nearly 200,000 people stay healthy. Uqora is very focused on creating exceptional products and a vibrant, collaborative community of customers. Recently, Uqora was acquired by Pharmavite, the owner of Nature Made, which will enable Uqora to go deeper on research and expand its reach.

