UQPAY Launches Full-Stack Payment Infrastructure Bridging Fiat and Stablecoins for Global Commerce

UQPAY unifies global acquiring, global accounts, card issuing, and stablecoin accounts into a single compliance-ready ecosystem

SINGAPORE, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UQPAY, a Singapore-headquartered global fintech company, today announced the launch of its dual-rail full-stack payment platform, purpose-built to help businesses operate seamlessly across traditional finance and stablecoin-based payment ecosystems.

Supporting 200+ markets and 140+ currencies, the platform integrates global acquiring, global accounts, card issuing, and stablecoin accounts into a single unified system.

As cross-border commerce accelerates, businesses face increasing complexity from fragmented payment providers, regulatory divergence across markets, and inefficient multi-entity fund management. UQPAY addresses these challenges by consolidating the entire payment lifecycle into one platform, enabling companies to receive, manage, send, and settle funds globally across both fiat and stablecoin payment rails.

A Unified Infrastructure Covering the Full Payment Lifecycle

UQPAY's platform provides end-to-end capabilities across global commerce operations:

Global Acquiring enabling businesses to accept online and in-store payments through cards, payment links, and subscription billing

enabling businesses to accept online and in-store payments through cards, payment links, and subscription billing Global Account Infrastructure with multi-currency accounts, sub-accounts, and multi-entity treasury management

with multi-currency accounts, sub-accounts, and multi-entity treasury management Cross-Border Payouts via local clearing networks and SWIFT channels with automation support

via local clearing networks and SWIFT channels with automation support Card Issuing offering granular spending controls and global expense management

offering granular spending controls and global expense management Stablecoin Account Infrastructure enabling fiat-to- crypto flows and multi-chain settlement

Through a single API integration, businesses can centralize payment orchestration, liquidity management, and reconciliation processes.

Dual-Rail Architecture: Bridging Traditional Finance and Digital Assets

A key differentiator of UQPAY's platform is its dual-rail architecture, integrating traditional payment rails with blockchain-based stablecoin infrastructure. The platform supports multi-chain stablecoin transactions, enabling businesses to receive, send, convert, and settle stablecoins alongside fiat currencies within one operational framework.

As stablecoins gain broader adoption in global trade and digital commerce, UQPAY's infrastructure enables enterprises to benefit from faster settlement, lower cross-border friction, and programmable payment capabilities, while maintaining integration with traditional financial systems.

"Our infrastructure removes the need for businesses to manage separate systems for fiat and stablecoin payments," said Jack Li, CEO and Founder of UQPAY. "By combining regulated payment rails with blockchain-based settlement capabilities, we are building foundational infrastructure for the next evolution of global commerce."

Built for High-Growth, Cross-Border Businesses

UQPAY's platform is designed for businesses operating in high-growth global sectors including:

Cross-border e-commerce

SaaS and subscription platforms

Gaming and digital content

Online education

Travel and hospitality

Web3-native companies

The integrated infrastructure enables these companies to scale internationally while maintaining centralized visibility, treasury control, and operational efficiency.

Compliance and Security by Design

Compliance and security are embedded across UQPAY's infrastructure. The platform operates only in jurisdictions where it is properly authorized and adheres to applicable licensing and regulatory frameworks.

Security capabilities include:

3D Secure authentication

Dispute and chargeback management tools

Granular card controls

Real-time transaction notifications

This compliance-first architecture enables businesses to expand globally with confidence.

Availability

UQPAY's full-stack payment platform is now available globally. Eligible businesses can access self-service onboarding, while enterprise clients receive tailored integration and implementation support. Companies can begin onboarding and integrating within days under flexible plans designed to support startups, growth-stage companies, and large enterprises.

For more information, visit: https://www.uqpay.com/en/pricing

About UQPAY

UQPAY Group is a global fintech company headquartered in Singapore, with operations spanning digital payments, Payment Software-as-a-Service, and fintech investment. Founded in 2016, the company focuses on building compliant, and scalable financial technology solutions that simplify global commerce.

Our end-to-end capabilities support enterprises in navigating cross-border complexity and capturing opportunities. As AI and Web3 technologies reshape the global economic landscape, UQPAY is committed to developing the infrastructure for the digital economy. We are building a real-time and scalable global payment network designed to support diverse business models, digital-native ecosystems, and emerging intelligent applications.

Operating across major financial jurisdictions in Asia-Pacific, Europe, and North America, UQPAY is supported by relevant payment and financial licenses. As a principal member of Visa, Mastercard, and UnionPay International, the company is integrated into the global card network and payment ecosystem. Beyond facilitating transactions, we enable the trusted movement of capital and value across borders.

