Ur-Energy Founding Director, James Franklin, to be Inducted into the Canadian Mining Hall of Fame

LITTLETON, Colo., Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American:URG) (TSX:URE) ("Ur-Energy" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Dr. James McWillie Franklin, a founding Director of the Company and the Company Board's HSE & Technical Committee Chairman, is being inducted into the Canadian Mining Hall of Fame.

A distinguished geoscientist, Dr. Franklin, Ph.D., FRSC, P.Geo, spent much of his career with the Geological Survey of Canada (GSC) documenting the complex evolution of the Canadian Shield and the link to its phenomenal mineral wealth. During his 40-year career, his most outstanding contributions relate to volcanogenic massive sulphides, for which his geological understanding has been communicated throughout the industry and resulted in exploration successes. During his time as Director of GSC's Seafloor Minerals Program, they discovered modern massive-sulphide deposits on the mid-ocean ridges off the west coast of Canada. Following his retirement as GSC's Chief Scientist in 1997, he established the popular "Bacon and Eggheads" forum in Ottawa to inform and educate the Canadian government on the importance of science to the country's economy. Dr. Franklin is well known and respected as a supporter of various industry associations and causes, as well as a mentor of young geoscientists.

Jeffrey Klenda, Chairman of the Board of Ur-Energy, commented, "Dr. Franklin has contributed significantly to the successes of Ur-Energy through his nearly fifteen years of service as a Director on our Board. We have been well-served to have such a distinguished and dedicated geoscientist serving as the chairman of our HSE & Technical Committee. Dr. Franklin's insatiable curiosity is only surpassed by his knowledge and intellect. On behalf of the Board and Ur-Energy's management and staff, I congratulate Dr. Franklin on this prestigious and well-deserved honor."

Dr. Franklin and his fellow inductees will be honored at the Canadian Mining Hall of Fame's 31st Annual Dinner and Induction Ceremony on Thursday, January 10, 2019 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

The Canadian Mining Hall of Fame was established in 1989 to celebrate the individual leaders of the mining industries. Since that time, more than 170 industry leaders have been inducted who demonstrate excellence. These individuals are explorers, company builders and community builders, and have been selected from among the hundreds of thousands of people who have contributed to building Canada's mining industry.

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy is a uranium mining company operating the Lost Creek in-situ recovery uranium facility in south-central Wyoming. We have produced, packaged and shipped more than 2.4 million pounds from Lost Creek since the commencement of operations. Applications are under review by various agencies to incorporate our LC East project area into the Lost Creek permits, and to construct and operate at our Shirley Basin Project. Ur-Energy is engaged in uranium mining, recovery and processing activities, including the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of uranium mineral properties in the United States. Shares of Ur-Energy trade on NYSE American under the symbol "URG" and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "URE." Ur-Energy's corporate office is in Littleton, Colorado; its registered office is in Ottawa, Ontario. Ur‑Energy's website is www.ur-energy.com.

