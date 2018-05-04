Ur-Energy Reports Results of Annual and Special Shareholders' Meeting

Nominee Vote For % Votes Withheld % Jeffrey T. Klenda 54,342,739 99.57 236,979 0.43 James M. Franklin 51,653,090 94.64 2,926,628 5.36 W. William Boberg 49,446,894 90.60 5,132,824 9.40 Thomas Parker 51,676,652 94.68 2,903,066 5.32 Gary C. Huber 51,639,273 94.61 2,940,445 5.39 Kathy E. Walker 51,661,522 94.65 2,918,196 5.35 Rob Chang 52,813,778 96.76 1,765,940 3.24

Additionally, there were 38,914,367 non-votes in the election.

The Company's independent auditors PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP were reappointed by the Shareholders and the Directors of the Company were authorized to fix the remuneration of the auditors.

The "say on pay" vote to approve executive compensation was approved with 98.82% of the votes cast voting for the non-binding advisory vote.

About Ur-Energy

Ur‐Energy is a uranium mining company operating the Lost Creek in‐situ recovery uranium facility in Wyoming. We have produced, packaged and shipped more than two million pounds from Lost Creek since the commencement of operations. Applications are under review by various agencies to incorporate our LC East project area into the Lost Creek permits, and we have begun to submit applications for permits and licenses to construct and operate at our Shirley Basin Project. Ur‐Energy is engaged in uranium mining, recovery and processing activities, including the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of uranium mineral properties in the United States. Shares of Ur‐Energy trade on the NYSE American under the symbol "URG" and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "URE." Ur‐Energy's corporate office is located in Littleton, Colorado; its registered office is in Ottawa, Ontario. Ur‐Energy's website is www.ur‐energy.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT

Jeffrey Klenda, Chair & CEO

866-981-4588

Jeff.Klenda@ur-energy.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward‐Looking Information

This release may contain "forward‐looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws regarding events or conditions that may occur in the future (e.g., completion of all regulatory authorizations for the LC East project and Shirley Basin project; ability to maintain production rates) and are based on current expectations that, while considered reasonable by management at this time, inherently involve a number of significant business, economic and competitive risks, uncertainties and contingencies. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward‐looking statements include, but are not limited to, capital and other costs varying significantly from estimates; failure to establish estimated resources and reserves; the grade and recovery of ore which is mined varying from estimates; production rates, methods and amounts varying from estimates; delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals; inflation; changes in exchange rates; fluctuations in commodity prices; delays in development and other factors described in the public filings made by the Company at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward‐looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management as of the date hereof and Ur‐Energy disclaims any intent or obligation to update them or revise them to reflect any change in circumstances or in management's beamliefs, expectations or opinions that occur in the future.

