Ur-Energy to Present at the Spring Investor Summit in New York City on April 2, 2019

LITTLETON, Colo., March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American:URG) (TSX:URE) announces that its Chairman, Jeffrey Klenda, will present at the Spring Investor Summit (formerly, The MicroCap Conference) to be held April 1-2, 2019 at the Essex House in New York City.

Mr. Klenda, Chairman and CEO, will present at the conference, providing an overview and update of Ur‑Energy's business, including Lost Creek operations, and on the pending Section 232 trade action regarding the impact of uranium imports on national security. Mr. Klenda also will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings.

Ur-Energy's presentation will begin at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at the Essex House.

The presentation will be webcast and can be accessed live or in archive following the presentation at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/29948.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Mr. Klenda, please request a meeting after registering for the conference or contact Jeff.Klenda@Ur-Energy.com.

The Spring Investor Summit is an exclusive event dedicated to connecting small and micro cap companies with high-level, institutional and retail investors. The upcoming conference will feature 200 presenting companies, 1200 institutional and retail investors, 2000 one-on-one meetings, expert speakers, and industry panels. To request free registration to the conference, please go to www.springinvestorsummit.com, and click the "Registration" button. For more information about the conference contact Ashley Allard at ashley@microcapconf.com.

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy is a uranium mining company operating the Lost Creek in-situ recovery uranium facility in south-central Wyoming. We have produced, packaged and shipped approximately 2.5 million pounds U 3 O 8 from Lost Creek since the commencement of operations. Applications are under review by various agencies to incorporate our LC East project area into the Lost Creek permits and to operate at our Shirley Basin Project. Ur-Energy is engaged in uranium mining, recovery and processing activities, including the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of uranium mineral properties in the United States. Shares of Ur‑Energy trade on the NYSE American under the symbol "URG" and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "URE." Ur-Energy's corporate office is in Littleton, Colorado; its registered office is in Ottawa, Ontario. Ur-Energy's website is www.ur-energy.com.

For further information, please contact:

Jeffrey Klenda, Chair and CEO

866‐981‐4588

Jeff.Klenda@Ur‐Energy.com

