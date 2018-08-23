Ur-Energy to Present September 5 at the 20th Annual Rodman & Renshaw Global Investment Conference

LITTLETON, Colo., Aug. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American:URG, TSX:URE) announces that its Vice President Regulatory Affairs, John Cash, will present at the Rodman & Renshaw 20th Annual Global Investment Conference taking place September 4 – 6, 2018 in New York City.

Mr. Cash will provide an overview of the Company's operations and business during the presentation and will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered to attend the Conference.

Ur-Energy's presentation will begin at 3:25 p.m. on Wednesday, September 5, 2018. The presentation will be in Iridium I (Lower Level) at the St. Regis New York Hotel.

Global Investment Conferences are held annually and are produced by Rodman and Renshaw and sponsored by HC Wainwright. If you are an institutional investor, and would like to attend the Company's presentation, please click on the following link www.rodmanevents.com to register for the conference. Once your registration is confirmed, you will be prompted to log into the conference website to request a one-on-one meeting with the Company.

About Ur-Energy



Ur-Energy is a uranium mining company operating the Lost Creek in-situ recovery uranium facility in south-central Wyoming. We have produced, packaged and shipped more than 2.4 million pounds from Lost Creek since the commencement of operations. Applications are under review by various agencies to incorporate our LC East project area into the Lost Creek permits, and we have begun to submit applications for permits and licenses to construct and operate at our Shirley Basin Project. Ur-Energy is engaged in uranium mining, recovery and processing activities, including the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of uranium mineral properties in the United States. Shares of Ur-Energy trade on NYSE American under the symbol "URG" and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "URE." Ur-Energy's corporate office is in Littleton, Colorado; its registered office is in Ottawa, Ontario. Ur-Energy's website is www.ur-energy.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT

John Cash Vice President Regulatory Affairs Jeffrey Klenda Chairman & CEO 866-981-4588 866-981-4588 John.Cash@ur-energy.com Jeff.Klenda@ur-energy.com

