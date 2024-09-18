URAC Launches Updated Telehealth Accreditation with New Standards on Artificial Intelligence, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and Data Privacy

WASHINGTON, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- URAC, the nation's largest and most comprehensive independent health care accreditation organization, today announced the launch of its updated Telehealth Accreditation program. The revised accreditation includes new standards and guidelines to address the evolving needs of telehealth, including responsible use of artificial intelligence (AI); promoting diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI); and enhancing data privacy protections.

The updated Telehealth Accreditation introduces key standards on the use of AI, ensuring that organizations not only comply with applicable laws and regulations but also provide clear disclosures to consumers, providers and regulators about how data is processed, used, shared and stored. These standards are designed to align with the latest national and international guidelines on AI governance and ethical use, reflecting URAC's commitment to patient-centered safety and unbiased technology applications.

"As the use of AI in health care continues to grow, it is critical that organizations adhere to uniform standards that protect patients and ensure ethical use of technology," said Shawn Griffin, MD, President and CEO of URAC. "Our updated Telehealth Accreditation provides a framework that guides organizations in implementing AI in ways that enhance patient care while safeguarding their rights and safety."

Additionally, the new DEI standards are aimed at fostering inclusive practices within telehealth services. These standards require organizations to establish and promote workforce practices that support diversity, equity and inclusion, both at the employee level and in consumer interactions. The accreditation measures how well organizations incorporate DEI principles into their operations, helping them create a more inclusive health care environment.

To further emphasize consumer trust and privacy, the updated accreditation requires that telehealth platforms and applications must not share consumer health data for marketing purposes. This new standard prioritizes privacy in an era where data security is paramount, particularly considering recent industry violations involving data being sold to third parties.

"Privacy and trust are foundational to effective telehealth services," said Dr. Griffin. "Our updated standards ensure that organizations maintain the highest level of data protection, reinforcing the trust that consumers place in telehealth services."

The updated telehealth standards come as the American Telemedicine Association (ATA) highlights the value of virtual care through Telehealth Awareness Week (September 15 – 21). As part of this effort, URAC held a webinar on September 10, Let's Talk Techquity: Addressing Specialized Population Needs through Digital Health, with a panel of experts from URAC-accredited organizations, including Children's National Hospital, AbleTo and Texas Tech University, to share how they are working to improve quality and access to care for children, people experiencing mental health challenges and incarcerated individuals. URAC also recently released a white paper on "techquity" featuring several of these experts.

URAC's Telehealth Accreditation continues to be the gold standard for evaluating the quality and safety of telehealth services, offering independent third-party validation of an organization's commitment to excellence in health care delivery. The program's updated standards reflect the dynamic nature of health care innovation and the increasing importance of ethical AI use, inclusivity and privacy in telehealth.

About URAC

Founded in 1990 as a nonprofit organization, URAC is the independent leader in promoting health care quality and patient safety through renowned accreditation programs. URAC develops its evidence-based standards in collaboration with a wide array of stakeholders and industry experts. The company's portfolio of accreditation and certification programs spans the health care industry, addressing health care management and operations, pharmacies, telehealth, health plans, medical practices and more. URAC accreditation is a symbol of excellence for organizations to showcase their validated commitment to quality and accountability. For more information, visit urac.org.

CONTACT: Laura Wood: [email protected], 202-326-3968

SOURCE URAC