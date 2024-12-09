URAC's Shawn Griffin Named One of Modern Healthcare's 100 Most Influential People in Healthcare

WASHINGTON, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- URAC proudly announces that Dr. Shawn Griffin, the first physician to serve as URAC's President and CEO, has been named one of Modern Healthcare's 100 Most Influential People in Healthcare.

This industry designation honors leaders who have made a lasting impact on health care through their vision and dedication. Dr. Griffin was recognized for his leadership at URAC, where he has championed quality standards, accreditation innovation and equitable health care access.

"I am deeply honored to be recognized among this year's 100 Most Influential People in Healthcare," said Dr. Griffin. "This award reflects the tireless efforts of the entire URAC team to advance health care quality and equity. It's a privilege to lead an organization so dedicated to transforming health care and improving lives."

Dr. Griffin's journey spans decades of innovation in health care, beginning with his studies at Northeast Missouri State (now Truman State) University and the University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine with specialty training in rural family medicine. After years of dedicated service as a family medicine physician, he channeled his deep commitment to advancing health care and passion for technology into leadership roles such as Chief Medical Informatics Officer, Chief Quality and Informatics Officer, and Vice President for Clinical Performance Improvement and Applied Analytics at organizations across the country. In these positions, he leveraged data-driven insights to enhance health outcomes and optimize systems of care.

At URAC, Dr. Griffin has spearheaded efforts driving a record number of accredited organizations, diversified the organization's program offerings and improved employee satisfaction with a people-first approach. Under his leadership, URAC has pioneered its Health Equity, Mental Health at Work and Community Health Worker accreditations to tackle some of health care's most pressing challenges while continuing to innovate existing programs such as Specialty Pharmacy, Clinically Integrated Network, and Health Plan. Dr. Griffin has also leveraged previous work serving on the Missouri Medicaid Oversight Committee to lead important discussions regarding federal and state health policy to support improved health care through independent accreditation.

Known for his engaging speaking style, Dr. Griffin is a sought-after thought leader and subject matter expert on healthcare strategy, population health, quality improvement, network development, clinical integration, ACO's, physician leadership development and physician alignment.

Dr. Griffin has been a prominent speaker at numerous system retreats and with leading organizations such as the National Quality Forum, HIMSS, and the American Medical Association. He also currently serves as the co-chair for the National Quality Forum's Leadership Consortium. This year, he was also honored to receive the 2024 Salus Award at One Mind at Work's Global Forum in recognition of his commitment to mental health in the workplace and beyond.

Through his expertise and vision, he continues to drive meaningful progress in health care.

"Our list of the 100 Most Influential People in Healthcare reflects the important contributions of the men and women who have helped shape the industry in 2024," said Mary Ellen Podmolik, editor-in-chief of Modern Healthcare. "Their leadership has been felt from the doctor's office to Capitol Hill. We look forward to these honorees continuing to wield their influence to protect and improve patient care."

As one of the rare leaders who has been active as both a practicing physician and subject matter expert with state and federal lawmakers, Dr. Griffin has proven himself to be the epitome of an influential person in health care.

About URAC

URAC is an independent, nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting health care quality through accreditation, measurement and education. As a trusted leader in the industry, URAC works with health care organizations to improve access, efficiency and patient care outcomes. Learn more at www.urac.org.

About Modern Healthcare

Modern Healthcare is the most trusted business news and information brand in the health care industry. Modern Healthcare empowers health care leaders and influencers to make timely and informed business decisions. To learn more or subscribe, go to www.modernhealthcare.com/subscriptions.

