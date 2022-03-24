MOULTONBORO, N.H., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Uraiwan Srisukai is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Business Owner in the Restaurant industry and in acknowledgment of her work at Lemongrass.

Uraiwan Srisukai is the Chef and Owner at Lemongrass, a restaurant and sake bar established in 2005. At the Asian fusion-style restaurant, Ms. Srisukai serves up delicious American recipes with an Asian twist. Ms. Srisukai creates a custom lemongrass sauce along with her specialty dishes. Located at 64 Whittier Highway in Moultonborough, NH, the cuisine includes sushi, pad thai, curry, spring rolls, satay, and much more.

Ms. Srisukai grew up in a small town in southern Thailand and relocated to the United States as a high school exchange student. She loved the lake region of New Hampshire, so she remained in the US to attend college. She first earned a degree in International Business Management. Ms. Srisukai then earned a Master of Business Administration in Small Business Entrepreneurship degree in 2004.

While earning her MBA degree, Ms. Srisukai studied with Chef and Restauranteur Mike Love. Her experience increased her interest in cooking and the culinary arts, and she partnered with her mentor Mike Love to open her restaurant, Lemongrass. Today, Ms. Srisukai oversees daily operations at Lemongrass and manages everything from finances to staffing to selecting dishes for the rotating seasonal menu. Ms. Srisukai and her team of chefs make all sauces, dressings, and rubs with clean ingredients and no preservatives.

With 15 years of experience in the restaurant industry, Ms. Srisukai has never attended a formal culinary school and instead relies on her natural talent for cooking. She shares her creative recipes on the Lemongrass website, such as her Almond Spice Crispy Chicken Wings, Pan Seared Lamb Loin with Chili Citrus Sauce, and Stir Fry Beef and Udon Noodles.

Lemongrass has locations throughout New Hampshire in Moultonborough, Center Harbor, West Ossipee, Franklin, Merrimack, Portsmouth, Kittery, Bedford, Salem, and Amherst.

As she looks toward the future, Ms. Srisukai plans to expand the company in the coming years, adding more staff and expanding the menu. She believes that her success is due to her love of giving back to others.

In her free time, Ms. Srisukai loves to travel and find ways to give back to her community. She is an Ambassador for local charities and frequently makes donations to families in need.

