Uranium and Other Exotic Elements are Available for Sale at Luciteria Science

TUMWATER, Wash., July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The founders of Luciteria Science are pleased to announce that they now offer a variety of rare and exotic elements including uranium for sale to their valued customers.

To learn more about the elements that are available at Luciteria Science, please check out this newly-posted blog: https://luciteria.com/blog/2020/7/14/rare-and-exotic-elements-to-collect-including-uranium-for-sale-at-luciteria-science.

As the new blog noted, it is typically challenging for collectors, hobbyists, scientists and academics to obtain pure and representative samples of elements. This knowledge has inspired the founders of Luciteria Science to always be on the lookout for museum-quality, high-purity and certified samples of rare elements, including beryllium, carbon, cobalt and mercury.

Now, with the addition of uranium, everyone will have access to this fascinating element, all in beautiful Lucite display cubes.

"With regard to our uranium samples for sale, the type of uranium is known as depleted uranium. The radioactivity level is so low it is essentially harmless unless the metal was filed down into powder and breathed in," the blog noted. "As long as the display pieces are handled properly, the uranium pieces will give off less radiation than a typical computer screen."

In addition to uranium, Luciteria Science is also proud to offer rare earth elements like gadolinium, which has traditionally been available only to various industries and exotic elements like titanium and scandium.

No matter which types of elements people purchase from Luciteria Science, they can rest assured that the pieces are encased in the highest-quality acrylic that is available. The 50mm acrylic element cubes are exceptionally durable and attractive, and they will not tarnish, crack or discolor over time.

"Our unique line of elemental samples for sale aren't merely beautiful, they're also American-made," the blog noted, adding that the team at Luciteria Science stands behind every product they sell.

"They are formed, crafted, polished, engraved, processed and shipped from right here in the United States of America."

About Luciteria Science:

Luciteria Science sells a variety of museum-quality elements for people to collect, including beryllium, carbon, mercury and uranium. They also offer Lucite acrylic display cases and more. The company can ship elements domestically and internationally both quickly and at a reasonable rate. For more information, please visit https://luciteria.com.

