Uranium Energy Corp Applauds U.S. Government's Designation of Uranium as a Critical Mineral

Addition of uranium to the U.S. Geological Survey Critical Minerals List marks a major step toward revitalizing U.S. uranium mining and rebuilding America's nuclear fuel supply chain

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Uranium Energy Corp (NYSE American: UEC), the "Company" or "UEC") applauds the U.S. Government decision to add uranium in the U.S. Geological Survey's ("USGS") Final 2025 Critical Minerals List, as published in the Federal Register, recognizing its essential role in America's energy and national security.

Amir Adnani, President and CEO, stated:

"We applaud the U.S. Government, particularly Interior Secretary Doug Burgum and the U.S. Geological Survey, for taking this important step toward fulfilling President Trump's vision of restoring America's leadership in critical minerals and achieving true U.S. Energy Dominance. UEC is heeding that call with ramp-up and development activities at our three licensed hub-and-spoke production platforms in Texas and Wyoming. In parallel, we're advancing the United States Uranium Refining & Conversion Corp. to help restore and expand America's domestic nuclear fuel conversion capabilities."

The Energy Act of 2020 allows the Secretary of the Interior to designate a mineral as critical when another federal agency, such as the Department of Energy or another relevant agency, determines it is strategic and critical to U.S. defense or national security. The Department of Energy recommended uranium's inclusion, citing its importance in energy production and defense applications, and the Department of Defense also emphasized its national security significance.

The Federal Register Notice states:

"Critical minerals are essential for national security, economic stability, and supply chain resilience because they underpin key industries, drive technological innovation, and support critical infrastructure vital for a modern American economy. The United States is heavily reliant on imports of certain mineral commodities from foreign sources, some of which are at risk of serious, sustained, and long-term supply chain disruptions. The United States' dependence on imports and the vulnerability of supply chains raise the potential for risks to national security, defense readiness, price stability, and economic prosperity and resilience. The Nation possesses vast mineral resources that can create jobs, fuel prosperity, and significantly reduce our reliance on foreign nations, and the United States is taking actions to facilitate domestic mineral production. The List of Critical Minerals guides strategies to secure the Nation's mineral supply chains."

About Uranium Energy Corp

Uranium Energy Corp is America's largest and fastest growing supplier of uranium needed to produce safe, clean, reliable nuclear energy. UEC is advancing the next generation of low-cost, environmentally friendly ISR mining uranium projects in the United States and high-grade conventional projects in Canada. The Company has three ISR hub-and-spoke platforms in South Texas and Wyoming. These production platforms are anchored by licensed Central Processing Plants that will be served by a pipeline of satellite ISR projects, including seven that already have their major permits in place. In August 2024, operations were restarted and ramp-up commenced at the Christensen Ranch Project in Wyoming, sending uranium loaded resin to the Irigaray Plant (Wyoming Powder River Basin hub). Additionally, the Company has diversified uranium holdings including: (1) one of the largest physical uranium portfolios of U.S. warehoused U3O8; (2) a major equity stake in Uranium Royalty Corp., the only uranium royalty company in the sector; and (3) a Western Hemisphere pipeline of resource stage uranium projects. The Company's UR&C initiative aims at positioning UEC as the only vertically integrated U.S. uranium company with mining and processing operations and planned refining and conversion capabilities. The Company's operations are managed by professionals with decades of hands-on experience in the key facets of uranium exploration, development and mining.

Stock Exchange Information:

WKN: AØJDRR

ISN: US916896103

