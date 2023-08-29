Uranium Mining Market to grow by 3,490.06 tons from 2022 to 2027 | The growing focus on clean energy tech drives the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The uranium mining market size is estimated to increase by 3,490.06 tons from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will be progressing at a CAGR of 1.39%. Discover some insights on market size historic period (2017 to 2021) and Forecast (2023 to 2027) before buying the full report -Request a free sample report

Uranium mining market – Company Analysis

Company Landscape - The global uranium mining market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer uranium mining in the market are A Cap Energy Ltd., ActivEX Ltd., Adavale Resources Ltd., African Energy Ltd., Alligator Energy Ltd., Altius Minerals Corp., ALX Resources Corp., Aurora Energy Metals, Berkeley Energia Ltd., Cameco Corp., CGN Mining Co. Ltd., China National Nuclear Corp., Deep Yellow Ltd., General Atomics, Jindalee Resources Ltd., Joint Stock Co. Navoi Mining and Metallurgical Co., National Atomic Co. Kazatomprom Joint Stock Co., Orano, State Atomic Energy Corp. Rosatom, and State Enterprise Eastern Mining and Processing Plant.

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Company Offerings -

A Cap Energy Ltd. - The company offers uranium mining services such as exploration and evaluation of uranium deposits in Botswana .

The company offers uranium mining services such as exploration and evaluation of uranium deposits in . ActivEX Ltd. - The company offers uranium mining services such as the exploration and evaluation of uranium deposits in Australia .

The company offers uranium mining services such as the exploration and evaluation of uranium deposits in . Altius Minerals Corp. - The company offers uranium mining services such as the exploration and development of uranium deposits in Canada .

Uranium Mining Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on by method (ISL, underground and open pit, and by-product), technique (dynamic leaching and heap leaching), geography (APAC, Middle East and Africa, North America, Europe, and South America).

Geography Overview

By geography, the global uranium mining market is segmented into APAC, Middle East and Africa, North America, Europe, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global uranium mining market.

Uranium Mining Market – Market Dynamics

Leading Drivers

The growing focus on clean energy tech is notably driving market growth. According to the International Energy Agency, compared to 2020, global energy-related CO2 emissions rose by 6% in 2021 due to increased energy demand and fossil fuel use. The global demand for clean energy like nuclear power is rising to cut carbon emissions. Unlike fossil fuels, nuclear plants emit zero CO2 or methane. While nuclear reactors can emit radiation, it's less than coal plants. A small amount of uranium generates a lot of power, lowering mining's environmental consequences. Therefore, such demand for clean energy is anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

