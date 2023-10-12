URANIUM ROYALTY ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ: UROY) (TSX: URC) ("URC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that at its annual general meeting held on October 12, 2023 (the "Meeting" or "AGM"), all nominees listed in its management information circular dated August 18, 2023 were elected as directors of the Company.

Each of the following four nominees proposed by management was elected as a director on a vote by show of hands.  The proxies received by management with respect to the election of directors were as follows:

Director

Percentage of Votes For

Percentage of Votes Withheld

Amir Adnani

82.50 %

17.50 %

Scott Melbye

84.03 %

15.97 %

Vina Patel

99.49 %

0.51 %

Neil Gregson

99.62 %

0.38 %

As a result, the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") now consists of Amir Adnani, Scott Melbye, Vina Patel and Neil Gregson. John Griffith did not stand for re-election as a director. The Company would like to thank John for his invaluable contribution over the years. At the meeting of the Board which followed the AGM, the following directors were appointed as members and respective chairs of the board committees for the ensuing year: (i) Audit Committee composed of Neil Gregson (Chair), Vina Patel and Amir Adnani; (ii) Compensation Committee composed of Vina Patel (Chair) and Neil Gregson; and (iii) Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee composed of Vina Patel (Chair) and Neil Gregson. Amir Adnani was appointed as the Chairman of the Board and Vina Patel was appointed as the lead independent director for the Board. Mr. Adnani is not treated by the Board as an independent director and his membership on the Audit Committee is temporary until additional independent director(s) is appointed.

Shareholders also approved the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the Company's auditor for the ensuing year and the authorization of the Board to fix the auditor's remuneration. 

A total of 40,233,042 common shares of the Company were voted at the Meeting, representing 40.08% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares.  Detailed voting results for the Meeting are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca

About Uranium Royalty Corp.

Uranium Royalty Corp. (URC) is the world's only uranium-focused royalty and streaming company and the only pure-play uranium listed company on the NASDAQ. URC provides investors with uranium commodity price exposure through strategic acquisitions in uranium interests, including royalties, streams, debt and equity in uranium companies, as well as through trading of physical uranium. The Company is well positioned as a capital provider to an industry needing massive investments in global productive capacity to meet the growing need for uranium as fuel for carbon free nuclear energy. URC has deep industry knowledge and expertise to identify and evaluate investment opportunities in the uranium industry. The Company's management and the Board include individuals with decades of combined experience in the uranium and nuclear energy sectors, including specific expertise in mine finance, project identification and evaluation, mine development and uranium sales and trading.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward looking statements", as defined under applicable securities laws, including statements that address or discuss activities, events, or developments that the Company expects or anticipates may occur in the future. When used in this news release, words such as "estimates", "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "will", "believes", "intends" "should", "could", "may" and other similar terminology are intended to identify such forward-looking information. Statements constituting forward-looking information reflect the current expectations and beliefs of the Company's management. These statements involve significant uncertainties, known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors and, therefore, actual results, performance or achievements of the Company and its industry may be materially different from those implied by such forward-looking statements. They should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be an accurate indication of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information, including, without limitation, those other risks described in filings with Canadian securities regulators and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks, as well as others, could cause actual results and events to vary significantly. Accordingly, readers should exercise caution in relying upon forward-looking information and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise them to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by law.

