Uranium Royalty Announces Voting Results and Appointment of Director

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ: UROY) (TSX: URC) ("URC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that at its annual general and special meeting held on October 17, 2024 (the "Meeting" or "AGSM"), all nominees listed in its management information circular dated August 23, 2024 were elected as directors of the Company.

Each of the following five nominees proposed by management was elected as a director on a vote by show of hands. The proxies received by management with respect to the election of directors were as follows:

Director Percentage of Votes For Percentage of Votes Withheld Amir Adnani 83.17 % 16.83 % Scott Melbye 83.32 % 16.68 % Vina Patel 98.12 % 1.88 % Neil Gregson 98.23 % 1.77 % Donna Wichers 82.98 % 17.02 %

As a result, the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") now consists of Amir Adnani, Scott Melbye, Vina Patel, Neil Gregson and Donna Wichers. At the meeting of the Board which followed the AGSM, the following directors were appointed as members and respective chairs of the board committees for the ensuing year: (i) Audit Committee composed of Neil Gregson (Chair), Vina Patel and Donna Wichers; (ii) Compensation Committee composed of Vina Patel (Chair) and Neil Gregson; and (iii) Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee composed of Vina Patel (Chair), Neil Gregson and Donna Wichers. Amir Adnani was appointed as the Chairman of the Board and Vina Patel was appointed as the lead independent director for the Board.

Shareholders also approved (i) the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the Company's auditor for the ensuing year and the authorization of the Board to fix the auditor's remuneration and (ii) certain amendments to the Company's Long-Term Incentive Plan.

A total of 60,041,175 common shares of the Company were voted at the Meeting, representing 49.42% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares. Detailed voting results for the Meeting are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

New Director Appointment

The Company is pleased to announce the election of Donna Wichers as a new member of the Board.

Ms. Donna Wichers has over 40 years of experience in senior roles with in-situ recovery and conventional uranium mines in the USA, including past positions with mining subsidiaries of Uranium One Americas Inc. (now UEC Wyoming Corp.), Orano SA, Rio Algom, Arizona Public Service and Westinghouse, and has provided annual consulting services to the International Atomic Energy Commission since 2015. Ms. Wichers is a past member of the boards of directors of the National Mining Association, the Wyoming Mining Association and the Uranium Producers of America and is a past Chairman of the Society of Mining Engineers of American Institute of Mining, Metallurgical, and Petroleum Engineers, Incorporated (AIME), Wyoming Mining and Metals Section. Ms. Wichers holds a Master of Science in Water Resources and a Bachelor of Science with Honors in Microbiology, both from the University of Wyoming.

The Company believes Ms. Wichers is qualified to serve on its Board because of her extensive experience in the mining industry and as a board member of various entities.

