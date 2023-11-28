Uranium Royalty Corp. Releases Inaugural Sustainability Report

News provided by

Uranium Royalty Corp.

28 Nov, 2023, 06:30 ET

DESIGNATED NEWS RELEASE

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ: UROY) (TSX: URC) ("URC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the publication of its inaugural 2023 Sustainability Report. This report presents the Company's approach and performance on sustainability initiatives and outlines sustainability strategy and goals for the future.

FY23 Sustainability Report Highlights

  • Bolstered the Company's strong due diligence process through strengthened focus on sustainability-related risks of operators, reviewing 100% of deals with the Company's enhanced sustainability due diligence approach;
  • Strengthened the Company's corporate risk management function;
  • Approved Sustainability Policy, Anti-Corruption Policy and Corporate Disclosure Policy to reinforce the Company's commitment to sustainability and strong corporate governance;
  • Achieved executive-management diversity of 33% female and 33% ethnically-diverse representation; and
  • Donated approximately US$48,000 to local community programs.

Scott Melbye, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, stated: "I am proud to present our inaugural 2023 Sustainability Report for Uranium Royalty Corp., the first and only pure play uranium royalty company. As a relatively young company, we are proud of our growing portfolio of 20 interests on 18 development, advanced, permitted and producing uranium projects in key uranium jurisdictions. As the first company to apply the successful royalty and streaming business model exclusively to the uranium sector, we leverage our first-mover advantage through providing needed capital to producing, developing, and next generation uranium mining companies. This supports our mission to fuel a cleaner tomorrow through carbon-free nuclear energy."

He continued, "As a royalty company, we play an important role in promoting sustainability and innovation in mining. We carefully screen and seek to select operators who share our principles of responsible environmental stewardship and strong community support, and we strive to develop long-term relationships based on mutual commitment to those principles."

About Uranium Royalty Corp.

Uranium Royalty Corp. (URC) is the world's only uranium-focused royalty and streaming company and the only pure-play uranium listed company on the NASDAQ. URC provides investors with uranium commodity price exposure through strategic acquisitions in uranium interests, including royalties, streams, debt and equity in uranium companies, as well as through trading of physical uranium.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may constitute "forward looking information" and "forward looking statements", as defined under applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws ("forward looking statements"), including market expectations and the Company's strategy and business plans, which ultimately remains the subject of the Company's discretion. Forward looking statements include statements that address or discuss activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates may occur in the future. When used in this news release, words such as "estimates", "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "will", "believes", "intends" "should", "could", "may" and other similar terminology are intended to identify such forward looking statements. Forward looking statements reflect the current expectations and beliefs of the Company's management. These statements involve significant uncertainties, known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors and, therefore, actual results, performance or achievements of the Company and its industry may be materially different from those implied by such forward looking statements. They should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be an accurate indication of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward looking statements, including, without limitation, risks inherent to royalty companies, any failures by counterparties to perform their respective obligations, market conditions, share price, uranium price volatility and risks related to the operators of the projects underlying the Company's existing and proposed interests and those other risks described in filings with Canadian securities regulators and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks, as well as others, could cause actual results and events to vary significantly. Accordingly, readers should exercise caution in relying upon forward looking statements and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise them to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by law.

SOURCE Uranium Royalty Corp.

Also from this source

Uranium Royalty Corp. Provides Update on Physical Uranium Purchases

DESIGNATED NEWS RELEASE VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ: UROY) (TSX: URC) ("URC" or the "Company") is...

URANIUM ROYALTY ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF BOUGHT DEAL FINANCING

DESIGNATED NEWS RELEASE VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ: UROY) (TSX: URC) ("URC" or the "Company") has...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Mining & Metals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.