Uranium Trading Corporation Makes Initial Uranium Purchase

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Uranium Trading Corporation (UTC) is pleased to announce the facilitation of the purchase of uranium for a large multifamily office. The initial purchase amount is for 50 tons (100,000 pounds) of U3O8.

"We are excited to have the opportunity to open up a market that has historically been isolated from the financial investment community," said CEO David Berklite. "This purchase comes at a time when supply is being shut in globally and demand from reactor new builds continues its accelerated growth trajectory. As an asset class, uranium as a commodity represents what we believe to be a compelling opportunity with almost no correlation to any other asset class." said CEO David Berklite.

Uranium Trading Corporation (UTC) through its parent company 92 Trading LLC is an U.S. agency based trading firm that specializes in procuring, selling, transporting and storing uranium oxide (U3O8) and uranium hexafluoride (UF6) on behalf of institutional, family office investors and high net worth investors. For more information please contact [email protected].

