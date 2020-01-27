Urban Air Adventure Park Is Ready To Soar With Zimmerman

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --­ Zimmerman Advertising has been named Agency of Record for Urban Air Adventure Park, the nation's destination for family fun featuring a variety of attractions perfect for all ages. The company is known for endless hours of entertainment, trampolines, rock climbing, dodge-balling, and more.

With more than 110 locations nationwide and an aggressive plan for expansion, Urban Air selected Zimmerman as full-service Agency of Record. Work will start immediately and will include strategic planning, creative development, media planning/buying, digital, social media activation, and hyper-local go-to-market deployment.

"Urban Air is experiencing tremendous growth and we needed a marketing partner with a proven record to help us stay ahead of the game. Urban Air is a place where families make memories together in a safe, fun, clean and affordable environment; and we are fully confident that Zimmerman will help us develop the right message to reach the right consumers at the right time," said Jessica Correa, Chief Marketing Officer of Urban Air Adventure Park.

"Urban Air's potential is limitless and their executive team has the right ambition and experience to succeed. We love to work with companies with this mindset because our growth engine was built for brands just like this," said Michael Goldberg, Zimmerman's CEO.

Added Jordan Zimmerman, Founder and Chairman, "We've got big plans for Urban Air to help accelerate success for them and we are absolutely thrilled to partner with them. Let the fun begin!"

About Urban Air Adventure Park

Urban Air Adventure Park is the Nation's #1 destination for family fun, featuring a variety of attractions perfect for all ages. Urban Air Adventure Park is the prefect venue for birthday parties for kids, youth groups, church gatherings, corporate events, or a day out for some family fun. For more information on the company, please visit www.UrbanAirParks.com.

About Zimmerman Advertising

Zimmerman Advertising, an Omnicom Group company, is the leading integrated, retail agency in the country. Zimmerman's clients represent some of the most prominent retail brands in the country, including Nissan, McDonald's, Tire Kingdom, Kay Jewelers, Five Below, AutoNation, and Transitions. Headquartered in South Florida, the agency has retail service offices throughout the country, including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, and Atlanta. For information on the agency, visit http://www.zadv.com .

