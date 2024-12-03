Urban Air Adventure Park Names Tim Sharp as New Brand President

DALLAS, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Air Adventure Park, the world's leading indoor adventure park operator and part of the youth enrichment growth-focused platform Unleashed Brands, has announced Tim Sharp as its new Brand President.

Sharp has been with Urban Air since 2019, serving as Vice President of Operations, where he was instrumental in driving operational excellence across the brand's expansive network of parks. During his tenure, he worked closely with franchisees to improve park performance, enhance the guest experience, and introduce operational innovations that have fueled Urban Air's continued success.

As Brand President, Sharp will focus on maintaining Urban Air's position as the premier destination for family entertainment, while continuing to innovate and deliver exceptional experiences for guests. He will also work to drive profitable growth for franchisees and expand the brand's footprint globally.

"Tim has been a cornerstone of Urban Air's success over the past several years, and his deep knowledge of our operations and culture makes him the ideal leader to take the brand to new heights," said Michael Browning, Jr., Founder and CEO of Unleashed Brands. "His leadership, operational expertise, and passion for the brand will ensure we continue to set the standard in family entertainment."

Urban Air is the largest indoor adventure park operator in the world, offering more than 20 attractions, including intense ropes courses, Urban Air's Sky Rider, Adventure Slides, Battle Beams, laser tag, dodgeball courts, electric go-karting, obstacle courses, and more. Each park also features a state-of-the-art, fast-casual café, ensuring a seamless experience for families.

The fast-growing brand was just listed this month as No. 135 in the 2024 Franchise Times Top 400 list, an exclusive annual ranking of the largest U.S.-based franchise systems by global systemwide sales. The project is the most credible and objective franchise ranking available. Urban Air has also continually ranked as the No. 1 entertainment franchise in Entrepreneur Magazine's Annual Franchise 500 list, the world's first, best, and most comprehensive franchise ranking.

