Urban Air Adventure Park to Expand in Springfield, Massachusetts with Local Entrepreneurs

DALLAS, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Air Adventure Park , the largest indoor adventure park operator in the world and part of the youth enrichment growth-focused platform Unleashed Brands, is expanding its presence in Massachusetts through a franchise agreement that will bring a new park to Springfield. Behind the deal is Hital and Dhruva Patel, a New Jersey couple with three kids who say they see a tremendous opportunity to own an Urban Air franchise after experiencing weekends filled with birthday parties for their young sons.

Hital's parents were first-generation immigrants who owned two gas stations and a liquor store. He took over those businesses and for years has been on-site each day, making rounds between the stores and working behind the counter. He sold one business to make the leap into franchising and says that opening an Urban Air in a neighboring state through remote ownership will allow him the freedom to run a business while being able to spend more time with his family. His wife, Dhruva, has worked in corporate finance for nearly a decade and says applying those skills to owning and operating a franchise with her husband is an exciting next career move.

"Since we've spent almost every weekend going to birthday parties for all of our kids, we know the demand for a business like Urban Air," said Hital Patel. "Because Urban Air is a larger-scale business, it can afford to have an on-site management team that will give us a unique opportunity to run this business remotely. The technology that is in place through Unleashed Brands is second to none when it comes to helping franchisees succeed with proven systems and processes in place."

Urban Air is the largest indoor adventure park operator in the world with over 20 different attractions such as intense ropes courses, Urban Air's Sky Rider, Battle Beams, laser tag, dodgeball courts, electric Go-Karting, obstacle courses and more. Every park also offers an easy-to-execute, state-of-the-art, fast-casual café.

