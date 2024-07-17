Urban Air Adventure Park to Launch New Slide Attractions

No. 1 Family Entertainment Center Continues to Evolve Through Innovation

DALLAS, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Air Adventure Park, the world's leading indoor adventure park operator and part of the youth enrichment growth-focused platform Unleashed Brands, is unveiling a new attraction across the country this year – Urban Air Adventure Slides.

The new Adventure Slides are set to debut in August starting at Urban Air Adventure Park locations in Southlake, Texas and North Fort Worth, Texas. Following the initial launch, Adventure Slides will be rolled out to over 30 locations this fall and nationwide across Urban Air's 200+ existing parks in 2025 and beyond. All new parks under development will feature these state-of-the-art slides as a staple attraction. The innovative and patent-pending designs include the Surf, Scoop, Racer, Launch, and Tube Slides.

Launching this industry-leading attraction highlights Urban Air's commitment to evolving its business model through innovation and enhancing the guest experience, ultimately driving profitable growth for franchisees. Urban Air will offer over a half dozen slide designs with flexible modular heights that allow them to be added to locations easily and quickly. Each slide is designed to maximize safety and fun, providing a unique experience that distinguishes Urban Air from competitors.

"With this rollout, we're enhancing our next-level entertainment to create unforgettable moments for our guests," said Jeff Palla, Brand President of Urban Air. "The new slides are designed to integrate seamlessly within the architectural footprint of our parks, ensuring a blend of excitement and aesthetics for our families and franchisees."

Urban Air is the largest indoor adventure park operator in the world, offering something for every adventurer with over 20 different attractions such as ropes courses, climbing walls, Urban Air's patented Sky Rider, Battle Beam, laser tag, dodgeball court, electric Go-Karting, warrior obstacle course and more. Every park also offers an easy-to-execute, state-of-the-art, fast-casual café.

This year, Urban Air was ranked as the No. 1 entertainment franchise in Entrepreneur Magazine's Annual Franchise 500 list for the sixth consecutive year.

To learn more about Urban Air and its franchising opportunities, visit https://urbanairfranchise.com/. To learn where you can find an Urban Air Adventure Park near you, visit https://www.urbanair.com.

About Urban Air Adventure Park

Urban Air Adventure Park is the Nation's #1 destination for family fun, featuring a variety of attractions perfect for all ages. The award-winning national franchise brand is the largest adventure park operator in the world with more than 350 locations open or in development. Urban Air, founded in 2011, was in search of a higher purpose to help kids have fun while achieving activity goals that enhance their social and physical skills. For more information visit www.UrbanAir.com.

About Unleashed Brands

Unleashed Brands currently includes portfolio brands Urban Air, Snapology, The Little Gym, XP League, Class 101, Premier Martial Arts and Sylvan Learning and was founded to curate and grow a portfolio of the most innovative and profitable brands that help kids learn, play, and grow. Over the last 10 years, the team at Unleashed Brands has built a proven platform and know-how for scaling businesses focused on serving families. Its mission is to impact the lives of every kid by providing fun, engaging, and inspiring experiences that help them become who they are destined to be. For more information, please visit UnleashedBrands.com.

