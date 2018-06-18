Urban Air Adventure Park Welcomes Jay Thomas As Chief Commercial Officer

"We are thrilled to have Jay join the team. He brings an enormous amount of industry knowledge to Urban Air and we believe that will translate in a myriad of ways," said CEO Michael Browning. "While ensuring our parks are operating safely, Mr. Thomas will be responsible for developing new attractions and content ahead of our competition while maximizing gross revenue and EBITDA for our Franchisees."

Thomas comes to Urban Air Adventure Park with three decades of experience from Six Flags, Inc. His recent and former role as Vice President of International Park Development followed a lucrative career as President of Six Flags Magic Mountain, near Los Angeles, California. During his tenure in the entertainment attractions industry, Mr. Thomas has served in several executive roles including Administration, Operations, Human Resources, Marketing, and Information Systems. He has a B.A. in Management Science from the University of Texas at Arlington, and an M.B.A. from Amberton University.

"I greatly value the years I spent at Six Flags," Thomas said. "This transition will allow me the opportunity to take everything I have learned over the last 30 years and share it with one of the fastest growing franchises in the world. I am excited to join the amazing team at Urban Air, and look forward to providing a phenomenal family experience for everyone who enjoys our Parks."

URBAN AIR TRAMPOLINE & ADVENTURE PARK is the Nation's #1 destination for family fun featuring a variety of attractions perfect for all ages. The franchise has over 200 parks open and under development that will draw an estimated 36 million guests per year once all are operational. Diversified attractions include an exclusive Urban Warrior Course™, Warrior Battle Beam, The TUBES Indoor Playground, Indoor Ropes Course, Climbing Walls, Urban Air Pro Zone Performance Trampolines and the highly anticipated Sky Rider Indoor Coaster. Urban Air Trampoline & Adventure Park is the perfect venue for birthday parties, church events, corporate gatherings or a day of family fun.



