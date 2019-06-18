Urban Air Mobility, Alternate Propulsion Among NASA Research at Aviation Forum

WASHINGTON, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA's cutting-edge aeronautics research continually delivers new concepts and technologies to the aviation industry, many of which will be the focus of agency discussions and demonstrations at this year's American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA) annual Aviation Forum and Exposition, otherwise known as Aviation 2019. The five-day conference takes place June 17-21 at the Hilton Anatole Hotel, 2201 N. Stemmons Freeway, in Dallas.

AIAA will livestream the Plenary and Forum 360 sessions, including some NASA events. NASA will tweet and post live updates throughout the conference. Follow social media conversations using the hashtag #AIAAAviation.

NASA-related events are listed below, and will be noted if they're livestreamed by AIAA. All times CDT.

Tuesday, June 18

8 to 9 a.m. – NASA Associate Administrator Steve Jurczyk will deliver a keynote address on catalyzing and enabling transformation in aeronautics and space. Jurczyk will discuss NASA's current efforts and future plans to enable transformational capabilities for the aeronautics and space sectors. Will be livestreamed.

9:30 to 11:30 a.m. – Forum 360 presentation called NASA Aeronautics: Shaping the Future of Flight. Panelists will include senior leaders from NASA Aeronautics who will discuss strategic direction for sustainable growth in subsonic transports, the safe and efficient emergence of new small aircraft markets, the reemergence of the supersonic transport market, and the fully integrated airspace system in which they must coexist. Will be livestreamed.

3 to 3:30 p.m. – A continuation of Jurczyk's morning question-and-answer session with an opportunity to ask about NASA's efforts in the aeronautics and space arena.

5:30 to 6:30 p.m. – A presentation called Addressing Aviation and Education Challenges with NASA University Leadership Initiative (ULI): A dialog with Helen Reed. A professor in the Department of Aerospace Engineering at Texas A&M University, Reed will discuss the importance of the research freedom under the ULI philosophy, the opportunities created for undergraduate and graduate students, and the experiences within a multi-disciplinary team of academics and industrial partners.

Wednesday, June 19

9:30 to 11:30 a.m. – A Forum 360 presentation called Innovation in Vertical Lift. Vertical lift missions are changing and the systems are becoming more complex. The requirements to go faster and further, and carry more payload with better efficiency and less noise are driving new designs. Discussion points will include performance, manufacturability, and affordability trade-offs, the remaining hurdles in this arena, and the future of vertical lift. Will be livestreamed.

12:30 to 2 p.m. – A focused presentation and question-and-answer session on automation. Panelists will examine the progress being made by several organizations to automate flight. This can include the manipulation of flight surfaces, rotors, or actuators, as well as the creation of routines to increase safety through automation in the cockpit, leading to the creation of remote-pilot and autonomous pilotage flights and tasks.

Friday, June 21

8 to 9 a.m. – NASA Chief Historian Bill Barry hosts a fireside chat with historian Jim Hansen about the influence of the Apollo Program on aeronautics.

9:30 to 11:30 a.m. – A Forum 360 presentation called Accelerating through the Technology Readiness Level Scale. This session will look at non-traditional configurations, system complexity and new transportation business models that are forcing the aerospace industry to rethink verification and validation, flight testing, and certification. Will be livestreamed.

In addition, NASA researchers representing the agency's aeronautics field centers in Virginia, Ohio and California will serve as panelists during special sessions throughout the conference, and will present more than 90 technical papers. A list of all technical seminars is available on AIAA's conference website.

Attendees also can visit the NASA exhibit at booth 214 in the Chantilly Ballroom, Tuesday, June 18, through Thursday, June 20. This year's displays includes a four-foot model of the X-59 QueSST aircraft; several Urban Air Mobility and X-57 models; and several interactive displays highlighting many of NASA's ongoing research projects.

