Urban Air Mobility Global Market Report 2023: Market is Expected to Grow to $7.16 Billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 19.9% - Long-term Forecasts to 2032

DUBLIN, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Urban Air Mobility Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global urban air mobility market grew from $2.93 billion in 2022 to $3.46 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.0%. The urban air mobility market is expected to grow to $7.16 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 19.9%.

The main types of urban air mobility are piloted and autonomous. Piloted refers to an unmanned aircraft that's controlled from a distance by a remote pilot station. The range covered is intercity and intracity. Urban air mobility is used across various industries such as ride-sharing companies, scheduled operators, e-commerce companies, hospitals and medical agencies, and private operators.



Technological advancements are shaping the urban air mobility market. Technological advancement is a discovery of knowledge that advances technology in developing new products.



North America was the largest region in the urban air mobility market in 2022. Europe is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in urban air mobility market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The rising investment in the urban air mobility market is expected to boost the demand of the market. There are many R and D investments in the urban air mobility industry, with many aerospace companies eyeing the urban air mobility market with high growth potential. Therefore, the rising investment in the urban air mobility market is expected to boost its demand.



The urban air mobility market includes revenues earned by entities by by enhancing the effectiveness of transportation in urban and cross areas while minimising its negative effects on the environment. The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Major players in the urban air mobility market are

Airbus SE

Volocopter GmbH

Embraer SA

Honeywell International Inc.

Hyundai Motor Group

Jaunt Air Mobility LLC

Karem Aircraft Inc.

The Boeing Company

Joby Aero Inc.

Carter Aviation

Passenger Drone

hopFlyt

Hoversurf

Jetpack Aviation

XTI Aircraft

Carter Aviation

Passenger Drone

AIRSPACEX

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Urban Air Mobility Market Characteristics



3. Urban Air Mobility Market Trends And Strategies



4. Urban Air Mobility Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1 COVID-19 Impact On Urban Air Mobility Market

4.2 Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Urban Air Mobility Market

4.3 Impact Of High Inflation On Urban Air Mobility Market



5. Urban Air Mobility Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Urban Air Mobility Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Urban Air Mobility Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Urban Air Mobility Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Urban Air Mobility Market, Segmentation By Vehicle Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Piloted

Autonomous

6.2. Global Urban Air Mobility Market, Segmentation By Range, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Intercity

Intracity

6.3. Global Urban Air Mobility Market, Segmentation By End User, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Ride Sharing Companies

Scheduled Operators

E commerce Companies

Hospitals And Medical Agencies

Private Operators

7. Urban Air Mobility Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Urban Air Mobility Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Urban Air Mobility Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8ad20e

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets