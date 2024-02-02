Urban Air Mobility Market Set for Rapid Growth to Reach $13.6 Billion by 2030, New Report Reveals

DUBLIN, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Urban Air Mobility Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

2024 research into the Urban Air Mobility (UAM) market provides deep insights into this burgeoning industry, foretelling a robust growth trajectory that culminates in an estimated market valuation of $13.6 billion by 2030. With a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 21.3% predicted from 2024 to 2030, this detailed analysis underscores the broad scope and potential of urban air mobility solutions within the global transportation matrix.

The study presents an in-depth examination of the diverse facets of the market, including infrastructure and platform development, platform architectures such as rotary-wing and fixed-wing hybrid and fixed-wing, as well as various mobility types ranging from air taxis and shuttles to cargo air vehicles and air ambulances. End-user applications extend across ridesharing companies to e-commerce, private operators, and medical agencies, signifying vast opportunities across several segments.

This report illuminates the technological innovations and strategic advancements propelling the industry forward. Key insights include the dominance of rotary-wing vehicles which are set to experience the highest growth due to their stability and versatility in urban environments. The findings also highlight the market's geographical breakdown, with North America poised to lead the charge due to increasing demands for efficient transportation in its densely populated cities.

A comprehensive analysis includes consideration of competitive dynamics, informed by Porter's Five Forces model, and a list of leading companies that are shaping the urban air mobility landscape. These industry pioneers are paving the way with significant investments in research and development, infrastructure upgrades, and manufacturing facilities optimization, fostering the widespread adoption of UAM technologies.

Among the topics explored, the report addresses several pressing questions key to stakeholders and interested parties, such as the influential market drivers, segment growth predictions, and the competitive threats and opportunities present in the urban air mobility market. Additionally, the document provides a strategic overview, including mergers and acquisitions, which have impacted the industry in recent years.

Emerging Trends and High-Growth Sectors

Rotary-wing vehicles expected to dominate the UAM market, due to their suitability for urban transport

identified as the leading market region, driven by high demand for efficient urban transportation solutions E-commerce, medical services, and private transportation as key sectors within the end-user market segments

The urban air mobility market is on a sharp ascent, bolstered by advancements in technology, increasing urban congestion, and a rising determination for efficient and innovative transportation systems. This timely research offers a comprehensive view of the industry's trajectory, providing essential data and forecasts that stake a promising future for UAM solutions across the globe.

