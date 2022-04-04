Urban Air Mobility Market size worth $ 8.4 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 15.9% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Door-to-door ride-sharing, last-mile delivery service for the logistics and transportation industry, rising number of smart cities, technological developments in urban air mobility are some of the factors to boost the Urban Air Mobility Market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Urban Air Mobility Market" By Vehicle Type (Piloted, Autonomous), By Application (Passenger Transport, Cargo Transport, Air Ambulance), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Urban Air Mobility Market size was valued at USD 2.7 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 8.4 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 15.9% from 2021 to 2028.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=38924

Browse in-depth TOC on "Urban Air Mobility Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Urban Air Mobility Market Overview

With the number of on-road passenger vehicles increasing every year, traffic congestion problems are growing, especially at certain peak hours, the increasing amount of traffic on the roads significantly increased the commuter's time to travel by roads. The existing road systems in most countries are unable to handle the peak-hour loads, that too without forcing the commuters to wait in line. This is not only wasting the time of citizens and challenging the governments. In addition, growing on-road passenger vehicle volumes, which help in burning fossil fuels, are polluting the environment considerably. With traffic congestion and urban road mobility posing a great challenge, government and technology companies, are starting to look at UAM as a viable option for passenger and other cargo transport.

As the UAM is a safe and efficient air transportation system where the passenger-carrying air taxis are operating above populated areas, there is a significant time-saving. Political, economic, social, technological, and legal factors are the main challenges that all countries adopting urban air mobility need to be resolved. UAM operations are economically scaled to meet high-demand operations with minimal fixed costs. There are significant investments from research institutes, industries, academia, and governments. The main work of urban air mobility is to facilitate intracity transportation to reduce the strain on existing urban mobility solutions.

Currently, with the limited availability of high-powered, lightweight lithium-ion batteries and the infrastructure required for the setting up of charging points for these batteries, many autonomous aircraft manufacturers are still in the research & development phase, leaving only a handful of players to deploy their autonomous aircraft for intracity transportation. Lilium (Germany) company has developed the Lilium Jet, an electric vertical take-off and landing jet with a cruising speed of 300 km per hour and a range of 300 km. The company plans to deploy this jet for intracity transportation initially, and intercity transportation shortly. Other aircraft players like Pipistrel, Bell, Hyundai Motors, Volocopter, and EHang are planning to further develop autonomous aircraft for intracity transportation.

Key Developments

December 2021 : As a part of the SESAR JUUspace4UAM large-scale demonstration, the first set of flight tests began in Rzeszów, Poland . The project was being funded by SESAR Joint Undertaking under the EU Horizon 2020 research and innovation program and is part of the SESAR JU's growing portfolio of projects and demonstrations on U-space and urban air mobility.

: As a part of the SESAR JUUspace4UAM large-scale demonstration, the first set of flight tests began in Rzeszów, . The project was being funded by SESAR Joint Undertaking under the EU Horizon 2020 research and innovation program and is part of the SESAR JU's growing portfolio of projects and demonstrations on U-space and urban air mobility. December 2021 : Volocopter established a new joint venture with Saudi Arabia's NEOM region to design, implement, and operate a public vertical mobility system in NEOM. The joint venture will be a sole operator to enable an open eVTOL ecosystem for vertical mobility services including logistics, emergency response, and tourism. NEOM earlier placed an order for 15 Volocopter aircraft to commence initial flight operations during 2023-2024.

: Volocopter established a new joint venture with NEOM region to design, implement, and operate a public vertical mobility system in NEOM. The joint venture will be a sole operator to enable an open eVTOL ecosystem for vertical mobility services including logistics, emergency response, and tourism. NEOM earlier placed an order for 15 Volocopter aircraft to commence initial flight operations during 2023-2024. May 2021 : Volocopter unveiled the VoloConnect at the EBACE Connect event. This eVTOL aircraft is designed to connect suburbs to cities and complements the company's existing family of aircraft for the intra-city mission. VoloConnect's distinctive hybrid lift and push design is expected to achieve certification within the next five years.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Volocopter, Airbus, Bell Helicopter, Kitty Hawk, Joby Aviation, Terrafugia, Pipistrel, Boeing, Neva Aerospace.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Urban Air Mobility Market On the basis of Vehicle Type, Application, and Geography.

Urban Air Mobility Market, By Vehicle Type

Piloted



Autonomous



Others

Urban Air Mobility Market, By Application

Passenger Transport



Cargo Transport



Air Ambulance



Others

Urban Air Mobility Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

Browse Related Reports:

Drone Package Delivery Market By Type (Fixed-Wings, Multirotor, Hybrid), By Package Size (<2KG, 2-5 KG, >5 KG), By End User (Medical and Healthcare, Retails), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Drone Services Market By Type (Drone Platform Services, Drone Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services), By Application (Aerial Photography & Remote Sensing, Data Acquisition & Analytics, Mapping & surveying), By Industry Verticals (Utility & Power, Security, Search & Rescue), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Last Mile Delivery by Drones Market By Range Type (Short Range (<20 km), And Long Range (>20 km)), By Application Type (Logistics, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverages, Retails, and Others), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Managed Mobility Services Market By Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Medium Enterprises, Small Enterprises), By Function (Support and Maintenance, Security Management, Device Management), By Industry Vertical (Transportation and Logistics, Retail, Education), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Leading Drone Package Delivery Companies taking off for quick deliveries

Visualize Urban Air Mobility Market using Verified Market Intelligence:-:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling of this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, and Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes

Verified Market Research®

US: +1 (650)-781-4080

UK: +44 (753)-715-0008

APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400

US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Verified Market Research