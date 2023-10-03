Urban Air Mobility Market size worth USD 8.4 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 15.9% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The "Global Urban Air Mobility Market Size By Vehicle Type (Piloted, Autonomous), By Application (Passenger Transport, Cargo Transport, Air Ambulance), By Geographic Scope And Forecast" report has been published by Verified Market Research®. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global Urban Air Mobility Market, including its growth prospects, market trends, and market challenges.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Urban Air Mobility Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.9% from 2021 to 2028, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 2.7 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 8.4 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

Revolutionary Urban Air Mobility Market Redefines Urban Transportation: Market Research Reveals Lucrative Opportunities, Key Players, and Growth Drivers

The global Urban Air Mobility Market is on the brink of a monumental transformation with the advent of Urban Air Mobility (UAM). A recent market research analysis delves deep into this innovative sphere, uncovering significant market drivers, a promising outlook, and key players steering the industry toward a sustainable future.

Urban Air Mobility Market Drivers and Outlook:

Urban congestion and escalating traffic issues have propelled the need for faster, efficient, and eco-friendly modes of intra-city travel. UAM emerges as the solution, offering on-demand, automated, and unpiloted passenger or cargo-carrying air transportation services.

The demand for UAM services is poised to skyrocket, driven by growing urbanization, traffic congestion, and environmental concerns. The report forecasts a robust upward trajectory for the Urban Air Mobility Market, especially in European countries such as Germany, the UK, and France, where investments in advanced Electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (eVTOL) systems are significantly contributing to market expansion.

Competitive Landscape and Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the Urban Air Mobility Market is vibrant, with several key players such as Volocopter, Airbus, Bell Helicopter, Kitty Hawk, Joby Aviation, Terrafugia, Pipistrel, Boeing, Neva Aerospace shaping the industry's future.

Companies such as Lilium (Germany), Pipistrel, Bell, Hyundai Motors, Volocopter, and EHang are at the forefront of autonomous aircraft development for intracity transportation. Lilium, in particular, has pioneered the sector with its electric vertical take-off and landing jet, the Lilium Jet, boasting impressive cruising speeds and ranges. These players are actively engaged in strategic collaborations, innovative technology developments, and market expansion initiatives to gain a competitive edge.

Key Development Strategies and Market Ranking Analysis:

In this dynamic market, key players are deploying comprehensive development strategies to secure their positions and capitalize on emerging opportunities. Collaborative initiatives, such as the UAS Integration Pilot Program and the UAM Grand Challenge, are fostering alignment between technological advancements and regulatory frameworks. Market ranking analysis reveals that companies focusing on technological innovation, strategic partnerships, and regulatory compliance are likely to dominate the Urban Air Mobility Market.

Market Share Analysis:

The market share analysis indicates a diverse industry landscape, with key players capturing significant portions of the Urban Air Mobility Market. Ongoing research and development activities, coupled with strategic alliances, enable these companies to enhance their market presence and expand their customer base.

In summary, the Urban Air Mobility Market is on the cusp of a transformative era, reshaping urban transportation paradigms. With innovative technologies, strategic collaborations, and a focus on regulatory alignment, key players are set to revolutionize the way we perceive and experience intra-city travel.

To get market data, market insights, financial statements and a comprehensive analysis of the Global Urban Air Mobility Market, please Contact Verified Market Research®.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Urban Air Mobility Market into Vehicle Type, Application, And Geography.

Urban Air Mobility Market, by Vehicle Type Piloted Autonomous Others

Urban Air Mobility Market, by Application Passenger Transport Cargo Transport Air Ambulance Others

Urban Air Mobility Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



