Urban-Air Port® joins forces with NACO To accelerate vertiport integration into airports globally.

NACO Netherlands Airport Consultants, a company of Royal Haskoning DHV, moves into burgeoning Advanced Air Mobility sector.

Collaboration bolsters Urban-Air Ports' efforts to deploy Next Gen Air One vertiport technology at regional and international airports around the world.

Collaboration follows recent partnerships between Urban-Air Port and major airport operators, including Korea Airport Corporation & Hanwah Systems and Egis Group.

LONDON, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, NACO Netherlands Airport Consultants (NACO) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Urban-Air Port® (UAP), making it the first specialist aviation planning consultancy to support UAP in exploring how its pioneering ground infrastructure technology can be integrated into airport masterplan projects around the world. NACO will further support UAP on airport land-use planning, regional vertiport network business modelling, eVTOL demand simulation and surface transport intermodal connectivity modelling. NACO and UAP will also explore special systems for the integration of UAP vertiports to support regulatory pathways for the first use cases: eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) flights to/from airports.

Visualisation of Urban-Air Port’s Next-Generation AirOne Vertiport at an airport location. (PRNewsfoto/Urban-Air Port)

NACO recognises UAP's pioneering AirOne vertiport technology, industry-leading experience and proprietary technology as pivotal to the success of the wider adoption of vertiports at airports. UAP forecasts the total market for their vertiports at over $40 billion by 2050, with airports presenting a significant proportion of that market.

UAP specialises in compact and scalable landing/take off infrastructure for drones and eVTOL aircraft, allowing both airport and aircraft to safely transition and support the electrification of aviation. Next Gen AirOne, launched earlier this month, has a unique multi-stacked hangar that provides an 8+ stand vertiport configuration using 80% less real estate.

The MoU follows the award winning test-bed installation in Coventry, UK, where UAP proved its technology to a global audience.

"This is a major milestone for Urban-Air Port® in terms of shaping the future of advanced air mobility, but also for us as a business. We passed the pilot stage with our successful build in Coventry, and we have demonstrated AirOne's commercial, and operational viability with our orders from the US and recognition from industry experts and regulatory bodies for safety. NACO is one of the world's best aviation planners and integrators, and as a valued partner, I'm delighted they see such great potential in UAPs technology and its relevance for airports around the world. I'm proud of what the team has achieved and excited to take UAP into its next phase – to enable the first routes to and from regional and international airports – paving the way with the best in the business."

Andrea Wu, CEO, Urban-Air Port

Within its compact footprint, UAPs "Vertical Airfield" does the heavy lifting, allowing its "aircraft carrier" technology to create greater efficiencies in operation and turnaround times. It also provides enhanced safety for passengers and pilots from the special aerodynamic characteristics of eVTOL aircraft seeking certification from regulatory bodies such as UK's CAA, EASA and the FAA.

The multimodal hub provides aircraft command and control, charging and refuelling, cargo and passenger facilities, as well as elevated take-off and landing with 360-degree situational awareness and substantial mitigation of ground effect and noise associated with eVTOL. This represents all the ground infrastructure necessary to support safer, quieter and more sustainable advanced air mobility.

NACO, the world's leading airport and aviation consultancy, has been one of UAP's project partners since June 2023. UAP collaborated with NACO to define eVTOL ground infrastructure requirements for airports and other clients around the world. Ricky Sandhu, Executive Chairman of UAP previously worked with NACO on airport projects around the world while at Foster + Partners.

Ricky Sandhu: "NACO has a deep understanding of the nuances of airport planning and masterplanning, and their experience in optimising operational efficiency for their traditional airport clients is second to none. This is precisely what we believe at UAP for our vertiport clients. Sustainability is core to both of our companies and must underpin the future of aviation in a meaningful way – this is why I'm personally thrilled to be working in closer partnership with the like-minded and immensely talented team at NACO to ensure we advance this sector in the right way, that is viable and holistically sustainable."

This landmark MoU demonstrates UAP's leadership in next generation aviation infrastructure. AirOne will support growth in eVTOL operations at airports, ultimately connecting air taxi passengers with onward flights, as well as providing a platform for other intermodal connectivity to support airports' growth and accessibility.

UAP's vertiports can be deployed in urban, suburban and even rural sites, but airports will likely become the first commercial locations. UAPs next gen AirOne is modular and designed to be tailored to provide safe, secure enclosure for a broad spectrum of climates. It is agnostic to aircraft type and charging / refueling system and provision for asymmetry in the corresponding flight schedule of the vertiports, in sync with the airports' main operations, so there are no limits to its global potential. UAP's leadership has been in discussion with clients around the world.

"We are thrilled to be exploring the possibilities around electric flight such as eVTOL with Urban-Air Port®. The team has a huge amount of experience in developing facilities for this kind of technology – particularly with the launch of the world's first fully operational vertiport in Coventry in the UK – and we look forward to supporting Urban-Air Port by bringing our global experience in airport masterplanning and urban mobility to help develop sustainable air transportation and intermodal solutions fit for the future"

Esther Kromhout, CEO, NACO

About Urban-Air Port® Urban-Air Port is an award-winning infrastructure provider that develops landing & charging infrastructure for new forms of sustainable urban air transport such as passenger and cargo eVTOL air taxis and autonomous delivery drones. Its mission is to enable the electrification of aviation by addressing the largest single constraint to sustainable air mobility – ground infrastructure – in order to create a zero-emission-mobility ecosystem, significantly cutting congestion and air pollution from passenger and cargo transport.

Urban-Air Port is recognised as a world leader in the Advanced Air Mobility sector, with plans to deliver their patented vertiport technology that provides ultra-compact, high-capacity infrastructure that will revolutionise cities around the world, making them more connected, cleaner and accelerating our green economic future. Urban-Air Port's technology is proven to better respond to the unique characteristics of eVTOL aircraft and therefore offer safer, quieter and more sustainable vertiport infrastructure than any other provider.

The urban-Air Port technology driven "Vertical Airfield" compacts a conventional airfield and allows for safe electric vertical take-off and landing at height, acting like an aircraft carrier. Urban-Air Port vertiports are 80% smaller than any other provider, embody a modular design for flexible expansion, maximise eVTOL throughput and come with a modular energy storage system – all in all providing an enhanced passenger experience, and optimum performance and range for the eVTOL due to minimised energy consumption in ground operations.

­­Its Air-One project in Coventry City Centre launched in April 2022 supported by UK Government Research and Innovation budgets was the worlds 1st fully operational vertiport in such dense downtown location with over 15000 visitors and 150 successful flights orchestrated in the complex urban and air environment of downtown Coventry and within Coventry Airports Flight Restriction Zone.

The company is backed by major international partners, including Supernal, a part of Hyundai Motor Group and Directors of M7 Real Estate, part of Oxford Properties. Urban-Air Port's team of innovators, aeronautical engineers and aerospace experts have worked at companies including Airbus, Foster + Partners, Arup, BAA, Bank of Ireland, Knight Frank, McKinsey, Hyundai Motor Group, Vertical Aerospace, EASA, NATS, Uber, Qatar Airways, H55, and the British Army.

About NACO

Haskoning DHV Nederland BV, operating as NACO Netherlands Airport Consultants, a company duly organized and existing under the laws of The Netherlands, having its registered office at The Hague and registered in the Netherlands Register of Companies under number 56515154.

Visit www.naco.nl

