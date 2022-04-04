URBAN ALCHEMY, The Latest Innovation from New Flag, Launches Its Hair Care Line Exclusively at Sally Beauty, Cosmo Prof and JCPenney Salon

"New Flag is proud to pioneer a line of highly innovative and customizable products that will disrupt the hair care industry," said Anthony Melzi, CEO, North America. "We know that everyone has different hair needs and we have worked hard to create a product that can provide a customizable approach for all. We're thrilled to launch our hero collection, and are continuing to grow our offerings with new innovations coming soon."

Designed to disrupt the hair care industry and give professionals and at-home alchemists the tools to create freely, each alchemy is specifically formulated to address the individual needs of all hair types and can be added to any of the three bases to create a custom formula. Whether consumers are looking for added shine, hair growth, repair, volume, moisture, scalp care or color lock, Urban Alchemy allows hair care enthusiasts to create an individual, 100% personalized product catered to their unique hair needs and desired results.

"Consumers are craving personalization, especially when it comes to hair care. With the full line of Urban Alchemy available exclusively at Sally Beauty, we're further expanding our breadth of professional quality products so consumers can craft a solution tailored to their specific needs and achieve their hair goals, no matter the hair type," said Maryann Herskowitz, Group Vice President of Merchandising, Sally Beauty.

Stylists choose from the three Urban Alchemy bases: shampoo, conditioner, or mask, and then mix with their choice of two to three alchemies. Understanding that every person's hair has unique needs, Urban Alchemy's customization enables alchemists to create their client's personal formula in the salon that best suits each client's needs. From there, clients can purchase their customized hair care mixture to achieve salon-tailored hair care at home.

Matt McAdam, Group Vice President of Merchandising, Beauty Systems Group welcomes the new offering, which will be exclusively distributed to professionals through Cosmo Prof. "Our goal is to be an ally to stylists by providing them with innovative products that meet the unique needs of their diverse customer base. By offering Urban Alchemy at Cosmo Prof, we can provide a customizable solution that starts with stylists behind the chair and continues with customer use at home," says McAdam.

"JCPenney Salon and The Salon by InStyle inside JCPenney stylists know that every client has a perfect color, cut or style that's personalized for them. But they also know hair care and maintenance should be just right, too," said Rachel Jud, vice president of Salon, JCPenney. "Urban Alchemy products give our stylists the freedom to create treatments specifically for each client as they achieve the perfect look. We're excited to introduce Urban Alchemy in our JCPenney Salons as well as The Salon by InStyle inside JCPenney and show the benefits of personalized hair care in the salon or at home."

The full Urban Alchemy collection is exclusively available to consumers at Sally Beauty and is distributed to professionals exclusively through Cosmo Prof. Select Prescription Care products are available at JCPenney Salons as well as The Salon by InStyle inside JCPenney.

Prescription Care Bases:

Urban Alchemy's Prescription Care Shampoo ( $10.00 /7.1oz), Conditioner ( $10.00 /7.1oz) and Hair Mask ( $10.00 /7.1oz) are customizable bases designed to mix with alchemies. Each base is formulated with an Omni Signature Complex with antioxidants and nutrients such as rosehip oil, Biotin, Calcium Pantothenate, corn oil, vitamin E & Horse Chestnut to cleanse and moisturize your scalp.

Prescription Care Alchemies:

Urban Alchemy Repair Prescription Care Alchemy ( $5.00 /10ml) Restore your hair with Prescription Care Repair Alchemy. This alchemy is a true miracle for naturally beautiful and healthy-looking hair. It helps to prevent hair damage and split ends with nutrient rich Argan oil and helps to increase strength and elasticity at the same time.

Urban Alchemy Scalp Care Prescription Care Alchemy ( $5.00 /10ml) Take care of your scalp with Prescription Care Scalp Care Alchemy. This alchemy is focused on nurturing the scalp. Formulated with Aloe Vera extract known for its great skin protecting properties, also Echium Oil and Sunflower oil to help protect sensitive skin.

Urban Alchemy Hair Density Prescription Care Alchemy ( $5.00 /10ml) Improve your hair thickness with Prescription Care Density Alchemy. Our unique caffeine complex helps to boost hair appearance for naturally fuller looking hair.

Urban Alchemy Color Lock Prescription Care Alchemy ( $5.00 /10ml) Keep long lasting color with Prescription Care Color Lock Alchemy. This alchemy helps to hydrate your hair color with Hydrolyzed Quinoa protein promoting more luminosity and shine. Everything you need to get the maximum results out of your hair color.

Urban Alchemy Moisture Prescription Care Alchemy ( $5.00 /10ml) Restore hydration in your hair with Prescription Care Moisture Alchemy. This alchemy gives a double dose of moisture and helps to restore hydration levels using Hyaluronic Acid while sealing in water.

Urban Alchemy Shine Prescription Care Alchemy ( $5.00 /10ml) Let your hair shine with Prescription Care Shine alchemy. This alchemy contains Abyssinian oil which helps to add a natural shine to the hair without weighing it down.

Urban Alchemy Volume Prescription Care Alchemy ( $5.00 /10ml) Pump up your hair volume with Prescription Care Volume alchemy. This alchemy contains hydrolyzed rice protein which gives your hair a voluminous look. Polibotanicals 12 which consists of ingredients such as rosemary, arnica, calendula and chamomile helps to improve hair strength.

Additional Urban Alchemy Hair Care Solutions:

Urban Alchemy Prescription Blonde Toning Drops ( $14.99 /1.01oz) Customize your own hair tone with Violet pigment drops. The toning drops can be mixed with shampoo, conditioner, or mask to create your own violet hair care products that prevent brassiness and moisturizes treated hair with Pro-vitamin B5. The dropshot-technology allows you to choose your desired intensity. For platinum blonde shade use 3-6 drops, for light blonde use 4-7 drops, and for medium blonde use 5-8 drops. Use weekly to keep the desired color. You can mix in-hand, in a bowl or directly add them into the hair care bottle.

Urban Alchemy Salt Scrub Cleansing Shampoo ( $30.00 /8.8 oz) A gentle exfoliating scrub that helps remove dead skin cells and residues caused by the buildup of styling products. Formulated with a sea spa complex, a combination of sea salt and algae, coats around the hair, soothes and moisturizes the hair and alms the hair and provides shine and bounce.

Urban Alchemy Hydrating and Soothing Conditioner ( $30.00 /8.8 oz) The perfect complement to the salt scrub cleanse. Deep moisturizing conditioner to use after the salt scrub treatment. Seaweed extracts and pro-vitamin B5 help to condition and moisturize the hair to improve its natural shine.

How to Use:

In Salon : Take two pumps of a base (shampoo, conditioner, or mask) in your hands or bowl. Add two to three alchemies with half a pipette of each. Mix in your hands or bowl.

: Take two pumps of a base (shampoo, conditioner, or mask) in your hands or bowl. Add two to three alchemies with half a pipette of each. Mix in your hands or bowl. At Home: Take a pre-filled bottle of shampoo, conditioner, or mask and open the bottle. Add two to three alchemies with six pumps in total. Close the bottle and shake well. Mark on the bottle which alchemies you used.

About Urban Alchemy

Urban Alchemy is disrupting the professional hair care industry. A new type of 100% customizable hair care suited for your individual needs, Urban Alchemy brings salon quality hair care and superior ingredients that provide endless possibilities. The brand will launch with its' hero collection, Prescription Care, an 100% customizable hair care line consisting of 3 bases and 7 different alchemies, and other products including Prescription Blonde Toning Drops, Salt Scrub Cleansing Shampoo & Conditioner. Urban Alchemy strives to have products for every hair type that provides a customizable approach for all.

About Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH), as the leader in professional hair color, sells and distributes professional beauty supplies globally through its Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group businesses. Sally Beauty Supply stores offer up to 7,000 products for hair color, hair care, nails, and skin care through proprietary brands such as Ion®, Generic Value Products®, Beyond the Zone® and Silk Elements® as well as professional lines such as Wella®, Clairol®, OPI®, Conair® and L'Oreal®. Beauty Systems Group stores, branded as CosmoProf® or Armstrong McCall® stores, along with its outside sales consultants, sell up to 10,000 professionally branded products including Paul Mitchell®, Wella®, Matrix®, Schwarzkopf®, Kenra®, Goldwell®, Joico® and Olaplex®, intended for use in salons and for resale by salons to retail consumers. For more information about Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc., please visit https://www.sallybeautyholdings.com/ .

About JCPenney

JCPenney proudly serves customers at more than 650 stores across the United States and Puerto Rico and at the Company's flagship store, jcp.com. JCPenney is one of the nation's largest retailers of apparel, home, jewelry, and beauty merchandise with a growing portfolio of private and national brands. Guided by the Golden Rule, JCPenney employs more than 50,000 associates worldwide and has served customers for over 119 years, playing a vital role in the communities it serves. For additional information, please visit jcp.com and follow JCPenney on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

