Urban Armor Gear Releases New Power Assortment - "SRGE"

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Armor Gear (UAG), manufacturers of rugged and lightweight mobile device cases and accessories, today launched an extensive range of Power accessories for phones, tablets and laptops alike. This launch features new products ranging from rugged portable power banks to more traditional fast-charging and data transfer cable options. Built with travel in mind, and durability at the forefront, this new collection labeled "SRGE" is a strong entrance for UAG into the power tech accessories market.

Urban Armor Gear SRGE Collection

The highlight of the new SRGE line is the brand new 3-in-1 Travel Charger, which charges phones, watches and hearables devices simultaneously while folding up in seconds for easy on-the-go use. Not only does it support up to 15 watts of wireless charging power, but it also features an included four-foot cable and an international 25-watt power adapter for use across the globe. The pop-up design allows even more versatility, enabling phones to charge in standby mode while on the desk or bedside table.

Other highlights include the Rugged 10k Power Bank - the perfect on-the-go solution for a dying phone or accessory. Featuring up to 10 watts of convenient MagSafe charging or 20 watts of plugged-in USB-C charging, it is built with UAG durability in mind. The 10k Power Bank is IPx6 water-resistant and comes equipped with a metal kickstand for hands-free use while charging. With the ability to charge a phone two and a half times over, consumers will never be left without a charge with this accessory in their arsenal.

For those who are more traditional and prefer a classic cable - UAG's power cords are built to last! Available with both USB-C and Lighting applications, its multi-directional strain relief is rated for up to 50,000 bends and reinforced with genuine DuPont™ Kevlar® material for a cable that is truly built to stand the test of time. The five-foot cables provides that extra convenience in any charging situation near or far.

"We see massive opportunities within our new Power category. Our team has brought the same attention to detail and protection from our phone cases into this new category so our consumers can Go Further. Whether on the road or just at your desk, these products are must-haves to keep your device ready to go throughout the entire day," UAG's Vice President of Product Management, Carlos Del Toro says. "We're especially excited about the 3-in-1 Travel Charger and all of the places our consumers will bring it to power their day."

The full collection offers Power solutions across countless devices, with the goal of providing durable and convenient charging across the board.

The full SRGE / UAG Power collection includes:

3-In-1 Travel / Desktop Charger : The ultimate in charging convenience – UAG's 3-in-1 Charger, a versatile solution designed to streamline a charging experience. This convertible charger allows consumers to power up all their devices in one central location. Featuring a foldable design perfect for every scenario – be it on the desktop, nightstand, or as a trusted travel companion. The portability is matched only by its performance, offering fast charging capabilities of up to 15 Watts of wireless power. The outer case is crafted with a smooth PU finish for on-the-go protection. The built-in magnetic phone stand flips up to charge and securely hold a phone at an optimal viewing angle. Designed for multi-device charging, UAG's charger pad is equipped with dedicated charging spaces for the iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch. The MagSafe compatibility ensures efficient and optimal charging for all devices. At home, or on the go the 3-in-1 charger will fit right in with any lifestyle. The device also comes fully equipped with a premium braided cable, a global power adapter, and a tech accessory pouch.

: The UAG Rugged wireless power bank is built to provide uninterrupted power to your mobile device. The 10,000mAh battery capacity is enough to provide up to 2.5 full charges to your smartphone, up to a full charge to your tablet, and more! With its rugged armor exterior shell and IPx6 water resistance, users can charge devices virtually anywhere. Use the integrated stand to view videos, browse content or message all while wirelessly charging your smartphone. Wireless Charging Pad + Stand : Experience quick and hassle-free magnetic charging with the UAG wireless charging pad. Integrated magnets that align perfectly to deliver charging speeds up to 15 Watts. MagSafe case compatibility allows convenient charging of devices without removing any protective case. The integrated metal kickstand allows for hands-free viewing while devices power up, enabling individuals to catch up on their favorite shows or keep an eye on notifications. Crafted for durability, the rugged construction features a metal alloy housing, a lightweight carbon fiber inlay, and a high-strength braided cable. Power up with ease with the UAG wireless charging pad.

UAG's SRGE Power collection is now available at select retailers and online at www.urbanarmorgear.com .

