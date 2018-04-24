Urban Armor Gear to Launch New Plasma Case for Apple iPad and iPad Pro Exclusively at Best Buy

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Armor Gear (UAG, www.urbanarmorgear.com), leading designers of lightweight mobile device cases, announced the launch of their NEW Plasma Series iPad cases available exclusively at Best Buy.

UAG is working with Best Buy to launch the latest addition to UAG's lineup of MIL-SPEC drop-tested cases. The Plasma Series is designed for those who require ultimate rugged protection for their iPad in a slim yet sturdy design.

"Our Plasma Series cases offer a unique mix of protection in a sleek package, that reflects UAG's signature style. We are excited to be partnering with Best Buy to offer the new Plasma Series for their customers," said Michael McVerry, Senior Marketing Manager at UAG.

The Plasma Series for the iPad provides 360-degree protection in a feather-light design and features uncompromised functionality and capability. The new Plasma Series includes a two-position kickstand for laptop mode, and Apple Keyboard compatibility. The case also boasts a dedicated Apple Pencil holder for creators on-the-go. UAG's newest Plasma case is available for Apple iPads and iPad Pros, exclusively at Best Buy stores and BestBuy.com.

MSRP $69.95 - $89.95

UAG Plasma Ice Case for iPad Pro 12.9", Pro 10.5", and iPad (6th & 5th Gen)

Feather-light composite construction

Impact resistant soft core

Apple Pencil Holder

Easy access to touchscreen and ports

Apple Smart Cover/Keyboard Compatible

Two Position Kickstand supports Apple Keyboards and laptop mode

Meets military drop-test standards (MIL STD 810G-516.6)

About Urban Armor Gear:

Inspired by adrenaline-fueled outdoor adventures throughout Southern California, Urban Armor Gear (UAG) delivers mobile accessories and cases developed to survive rugged terrains while protecting your tech throughout any journey. Urban Armor Gear's innovative and lightweight yet durable designs constantly evolve to provide urban adventurers and global thrill-seekers high-quality accessories to preserve the latest tech gear on the market, with the reassurance that their UAG mobile cases will perform in all extremes. Our badge of honor stands behind every single UAG product, receiving a military-grade certification for protection against shock by enduring rigorous laboratory drop-testing. Visit urbanarmorgear.com or www.instagram.com/urbanarmorgear for more information.

