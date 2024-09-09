Urban Armor Gear Unveils Rugged New Collection of iPhone 16 Cases

UAG's cases are built to Go Further, and this year they are more rugged than ever. The team at UAG has brought increased performance and accessibility to their entire new collection, with enhancements to MagSafe compatibility being highlighted throughout this ultra-rugged collection.

UAG's new iPhone collection features:

Engineered to exceed military drop-test standards (MIL-STD 810G-516.6), each case in the collection provides reliable defense against accidental drops, bumps and scratches, keeping users' iPhones safe in the most challenging environments. Enhanced Grip & Accessibility: The iPhone 16 cases feature an innovative new 'Capture Button' which UAG has strategically designed on every case to allow for easy access without compromising on strength or in-hand feel. In addition, all iPhone 16 cases offered on the UAG website can support wireless charging and are compatible with MagSafe accessories.

The iPhone 16 cases feature an innovative new 'Capture Button' which UAG has strategically designed on every case to allow for easy access without compromising on strength or in-hand feel. In addition, all iPhone 16 cases offered on the UAG website can support wireless charging and are compatible with MagSafe accessories. New Rugged Designs: The new collection features an update in both structure, color and finish with the introduction of more Kevlar ® options and a completely redesigned series like the fan favorite Civilian Series. From sleek to bold designs, there's a UAG case to match every preference.

The new collection features an update in both structure, color and finish with the introduction of more Kevlar options and a completely redesigned series like the fan favorite Civilian Series. From sleek to bold designs, there's a UAG case to match every preference. Eco-Friendly Options: UAG is proud to introduce eco-friendly case options consisting of up to 50% recycled materials, increased sustainability in packaging, and an all-new two-way removable privacy eco which is made from 100% RPET. All additions reflect the brand's commitment to sustainability with the added benefit of unmatched durability and style.

"Our latest iPhone case collection embodies the perfect blend of rugged protection and stylish design," said Casey Bevington, Chief Creative Officer at UAG. "We are dedicated to providing our customers with top-quality products that they can rely on, no matter where life takes them."

In addition to offering superior protection for the iPhone 16, UAG recently launched power accessories that are compatible with iPhone 16 devices and are built to withstand day-to-day needs and inspire confidence along the many adventures to come. UAG's all-new "SRGE" line offers charging solutions from cables to mobile battery packs.

The new UAG iPhone 16 cases are available now on the Urban Armor Gear website and at select retail partners. To learn more about the collection or to purchase, visit www.urbanarmorgear.com.

About Urban Armor Gear

Founded over a decade ago on a simple premise; to make a superior product that would allow us to take our tech further. Today we continue to create quality rugged protective gear for your essential tech devices; developed from an obsessive dedication to quality, a commitment to inspired design and fueled by an authentic community. Designed, engineered and proven in Southern California, we are Built to Go Further, we are UAG.

Our badge of honor stands behind every single UAG product, receiving a military-grade certification for protection against shock by enduring rigorous laboratory drop testing.

Visit: urbanarmorgear.com or www.instagram.com/urbanarmorgear for more information

