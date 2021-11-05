Urban Aroma Partners with Mission Green to Launch A $30,000 Giving Campaign for Inmates Serving Life Sentences for Cannabis

In addition to their match campaign, Urban Aroma supports The Weldon Project's campaign to pardon cannabis prisoners. Last month Urban Aroma co-founder M-1 signed a letter from Mission Green and the Academy for Justice asking President Biden to issue a general pardon to all persons subject to federal criminal or civil enforcement on the basis of a nonviolent marijuana offense. The letter was signed by over 150 artists, athletes, lawmakers, law enforcement officials, academics and policy experts including prominent celebrities such as Drake, Deion Sanders, Kevin Garnett, Killer Mike and Meek Mill.

"Mission Green's efforts are pushing the envelope as we all should in the name of oppressed people who have been disproportionately impacted by politics and the war on drugs. This is an opportunity for artists and the culture to support decriminalization and to see how far Biden will go on his promises. This is a test. Let's see what happens," says M-1 who is also part of the hip hop duo dead prez.

Largely known for its curated cannabis directory , Urban Aroma highlights cannabis sources from major cities such as NYC , DC , Miam i, and Boston while focusing on education and policy alongside art, culture and activism. With a strong commitment to social justice and social impact, Urban Aroma has forged community partnerships with Fortune Society and now with Mission Green to support those most impacted by the war on drugs.

Mission Green is an initiative by The Weldon Project dedicated to securing clemency for those currently incarcerated for cannabis and to creating pathways to expungements or pardons to support them living meaningful lives. The Weldon Project was founded by Weldon Angelos who served 13 years of a 55-year prison sentence for selling less than $1,000 worth of cannabis as a first time offender because of the draconian sentencing statute. He has since been instrumental in legislative advocacy, including the passing of the First Step Act.

"Biden campaigned for office saying people should not be incarcerated for marijuana. We agree and we are asking Biden to make good on his promise. Cannabis has been legalized in 18 states. It is time we decriminalize and pardon those still serving harsh unjust sentences," says Weldon.

Urban Aroma will be collecting donations through the end of December and is urging people to actively participate in the public awareness campaign and amplify the call to pardon prisoners by reposting across social media. To donate and learn more about the #SupportTheMission campaign please visit UrbanAroma.com/missiongreen and follow @urbanaroma_ on Instagram and Twitter .

About Urban Aroma

Urban Aroma is a premier destination for cannabis, art, culture, and activism. It is a voice for cannabis consumers, offering essential information, education, and brand awareness while drawing attention and support for social equity issues. For more information visit urbanaroma.com

About The Weldon Project

The Weldon Project is dedicated to funding social change and financial aid for those who are still serving prison time for cannabis-related offenses. Through extensive partnerships throughout the legal cannabis industry, The Weldon Project launched the MISSION [GREEN] initiative to raise the bar for awareness, social justice, and social equity by providing unique ways for cannabis businesses and consumers to participate in a nationwide campaign aimed to provide relief to those who have been negatively impacted by prohibition. For more information, visit theweldonproject.org .

