Urban Catalyst closes on historic Knox-Goodrich building in downtown San Jose

"This parcel provides the final piece of the mixed-use project we are planning for this property," says Urban Catalyst Founder Erik Hayden. "We are excited to create something really cool that helps activate the whole neighborhood."

Purchased from real estate development company SWENSON, construction on the site is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2021.

"Barry Swenson & Marianne Bacigalupi purchased the Knox Goodrich building over 35 years ago. They knew it was a special building and we are all pleased to see it be restored by Urban Catalyst to use as the primary lobby entrance to the new Fountain Alley building," said architect Jeff Current of Studio Current. "Many people will be able to enjoy the richness of this 1889 structure."

With a diverse set of projects in the downtown core and a team of skilled professionals, Urban Catalyst is successfully implementing its development strategy as it raises $250 million from investors.

About Urban Catalyst

Based in San Jose, Urban Catalyst is the first multi-asset opportunity zone fund in the Bay Area focusing on downtown San Jose. Employing a world-class team of experienced local professionals to build out impact investment opportunities—multi-family, office, and industrial investment projects—Urban Catalyst is focused on advancing and improving the community while earning investors advantageous financial returns. Learn more at https://www.urbancatalyst.com/ .

Media Contact

Sarah Farrant | NINICO Communications | sarah@ninicocommunications.com

SOURCE Urban Catalyst

Related Links

https://www.urbancatalyst.com

