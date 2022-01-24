Urban City Codes Selects SureImpact to Measure Impact of Culturally-focused Technology Training

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SureImpact, Inc., a Columbus-based software company, announced today that it has been selected by Urban City Codes to help the organization measure and manage their impact and demonstrate their unique value to funders, foundations, donors, and other stakeholder groups.

Urban City Codes provides culturally-focused, community-based technology training solutions that empower under-represented, under-resourced, individuals, groups, and companies to be competitive in a technology-driven economy. Based in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, Urban City Codes formed to help blacks and minorities grow individually or as a team and prepare for sustainable careers in technology. Their culturally-relevant learning programs helps ignite curiosity and empower individuals with technology skills for long-term success.

"Urban City Codes is designed to eliminate disparities and provide future-proofed technology skills for African Americans and other underrepresented minorities," said Tondi Allen, co-founder of Urban City Codes. Allen continued, "Having access to real-time insights in SureImpact will help us learn from and improve our training programs, ensure we are delivering equitable services, and gain access to additional funding to increase our social impact."

"Research shows us that black-led and minority-led nonprofits are catalyzing change and demonstrating more positive outcomes," said Sheri Chaney Jones, president and founder of SureImpact. Jones continued, "SureImpact will enable Urban City Codes to leverage data to illustrate their social outcomes and demonstrate the long-term sustainability of their innovative training programs."

About SureImpact

SureImpact is the only impact management and reporting solution that is specifically designed for social-good providers and their funders. SureImpact was built by people who have spent the last 20 years helping thousands of nonprofits, foundations, and government organizations use data to solve complex social problems and create equitable client outcomes. SureImpact takes case management to a new level, helping mission-driven professionals move beyond simply measuring what they did (outputs) to how individuals, families, and communities are better off (outcomes and impact). SureImpact meets compliance requirements and gives social-good providers the flexibility to measure short, medium, and long-term outcomes, and effortlessly demonstrate their success to funders and other stakeholders.

About Urban City Codes

