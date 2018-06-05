Urban Climate Action Network Brings Students Together Across the Country to Tackle Climate Change

Groups of high school-aged students across the country, sponsored by a qualified organization, submitted video applications describing climate change issues facing their communities, pitching their original ideas on how to tackle them. After thorough deliberation, five teams were selected to participate: Samoana High School Parent Teacher Association in Pago Pago, American Samoa; Parks and People Foundation in Baltimore, Maryland; Coppin Memorial AME Church in Chicago, Illinois; Serving this Generation in Orlando, Florida; and Kickapoo High School Science Club in Powhattan, Kansas.

"This is a truly unique program that will expose youth not only to real-time climate change data, but also provide them with the tools and training to effectuate change," said Kris Hoellen, National Aquarium senior vice president and chief conservation officer. "We are excited to see the growth in the students over the next three years and to see the change they bring to communities that are particularly vulnerable to the effects of climate change."

Each team will travel to the National Aquarium in Baltimore this summer for a workshop to learn about climate change, discuss current climate science challenges with science professionals, build leadership and practical skills, and explore potential career paths. Following their time in Baltimore, the teams will return to their respective cities to create action plans addressing the real problems their communities face. In addition, over the course of the three-year program, all teams will have access to an expert from APA and will be eligible for small grants to help turn their plans into reality, providing them the opportunity to bring about meaningful change.

To learn more about UCAN, visit www.aqua.org/ucan. This project was made possible in part by the Institute of Museum and Library Services [grant MG-10-17-0012-17].

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/urban-climate-action-network-brings-students-together-across-the-country-to-tackle-climate-change-300659418.html

SOURCE National Aquarium

Related Links

http://www.aqua.org

