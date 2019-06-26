Urban Commons Unveils World's Largest Holiday Inn Resort With $27.5 Million Renovation Investment

ORLANDO, Fla., June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Commons, a Los Angeles-based real estate investment and development firm, has announced the successful rebranding of the former Nickelodeon Suites Resort to the Holiday Inn Resort Orlando Suites and Waterpark with a completed $27.5 million renovation. As part of a vision to broaden the hotel's seasonality and guest profile, the full-scale transformation extends across the waterpark and food and beverage spaces, introducing the world's largest Holiday Inn-branded resort to Orlando. Urban Commons acquired the Holiday Inn Orlando Suites and Waterpark in 2014 and with renovations now completed, revenue is anticipated to increase by $1.5 million.

"We are thrilled to reintroduce visitors to Orlando's only family inspired all-suite resort and waterpark," said Taylor Woods, Principal of Urban Commons. "With the updated waterpark, renovated suites and our expanded dining offerings, we have reinvigorated a resort in one of the country's leading tourism destinations to attract families, groups and business travelers."

Over 36 months, Urban Commons successfully transformed the property into a distinguished Holiday Inn franchise with updated guest rooms, lobby, café, lounge, meeting rooms and restrooms, which included renovations with new finishes, fixtures, furniture and other interiors, along with enhancing the waterpark with new pool surfacing, cabanas, outdoor furniture and a designated yoga area. The addition of the new Club Candy, a colorful sweet escape featuring treats and drinks; The Hideaway Lounge, a sleek full-service bar offering appetizers and snacks; Hershey's Ice Cream, a parlor serving hand-dipped ice cream and fresh-brewed coffee and a Subway, the resort now has a total of eight food and beverage outlets.

The Holiday Inn Orlando spans 24 acres and boasts 777 spacious suites across its six floors featuring complimentary WiFi, HD televisions, full kitchens or kitchenettes and shared living spaces. At the heart of the resort, the Lagoon Waterpark offers a fun aquatic adventure for guests of all ages with seven slides, a splash zone, kids' play area, a four-story water tower, a 400-gallon water dump tank, interactive water toys, climbing nets and water jets, two whirlpools, a basketball court and a nine-hole miniature golf course. Poolside entertainment includes water contests and competitions, live DJ dance parties, cannonball contests, movie nights under the stars and a daily Tsunami wave of blue water dubbed "The Big Wave."

The resort offers numerous amenities and services including family pools, a 3,000-square-foot arcade, a Laser Maze Challenge, a 4-D Experience Theater equipped with wind, water, bubbles, scents and snow, Mermaid Academy, nighttime family game shows at the Celebration Theater, fun daily events, shopping and dining at The Marketplace, a fitness center, a 24-hour business center and complimentary shuttles to leading attractions including Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando Resort and SeaWorld.

The Holiday Inn Resort Orlando Suites and Waterpark boasts a central location ideal for guests. The hotel is just a five-minute drive from the Walt Disney World Resort and is in close proximity to Universal Orlando Resort, SeaWorld, Legoland Florida Resort, Disney Springs, Disney's Hollywood Studios, Universal CityWalk, and many more dining and entertainment destinations.

Reservations at Holiday Inn Resort Orlando Suites and Waterpark can be made at www.hisuitesorlando.com.

About Urban Commons

Urban Commons is a Los Angeles-based real estate investment and development firm with a successful track record of developing, repositioning and rebranding assets throughout the United States. The company focuses on improving under-managed and under-utilized assets by developing innovative solutions that promote optimal economic, social and environmental returns. Since founding in 2008, Urban Commons has owned, operated and developed a variety of real estate properties including several dozen hotels, apartments, retail, office, and senior care, throughout the United States including the development of nearly one million square feet of commercial retail space. Website: www.urban-commons.com

SOURCE Urban Commons

Related Links

http://www.urban-commons.com

