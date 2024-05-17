Urban Decay and the Los Angeles Sparks Announce Renewed Sponsorship for the 2024 WNBA Season

Partnership Seeks to Empower Diversity and Athleticism on and off the Court

LOS ANGELES, May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Decay, the high-performance color cosmetics company, and the Los Angeles Sparks announced their continued partnership by renewing a sponsorship deal for a second consecutive season.

Urban Decay has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting women's sports and empowerment by extending its role as the official makeup sponsor of the Sparks. The partnership celebrates the intersection of beauty, athleticism, and inclusivity, reflecting Urban Decay's core values. A tremendously successful collaboration during the 2023-2024 season, saw Urban Decay's work with the Sparks reach more than 28 million impressions across social and press outlets, with the partnership mentioned over 1,000 times in the media. Supporters should expect to see Urban Decay hosting Pride Night, Fan Appreciation Night, Sparks Player for a Day, and more this season at Crypto.com Arena.

Urban Decay and the Sparks will also introduce their "Where Beauty Meets Game" campaign, which includes taking over the arrivals tunnel to create an entrance where players can show off their personal style. The campaign and the tunnel art highlight the melding between beauty and sport, where physical prowess and a competitive spirit meet style and glamour, embodied by every Sparks player.

As part of the sponsorship agreement, Urban Decay will continue to provide its high-performance makeup products to Sparks players, enhancing their on-court athleticism while promoting individual expression and confidence. From pre-game rituals to post-game celebrations, Urban Decay's products will allow the athletes to showcase their unique styles both on and off the court.

"The WNBA is experiencing a pivotal time in American culture, where women's sports are increasingly valued, celebrated, and empowered," said Arnaud Kerviche, VP of Marketing at Urban Decay. "The sponsorship is part of our brand's overarching program, 'Moments That Move Us,' Urban Decay's long-term commitment to dedicating resources and providing a platform for community programming that inspires change and fosters connection. The pillars of the initiative span sports, music, art, and of course, makeup. Urban Decay is honored to be a part of this movement and celebrate such talented, inspiring female athletes, and the WNBA, a like-minded organization we wholeheartedly believe in."

"We are delighted to extend our partnership with Urban Decay for another season," said Sparks President Christine Monjer. "Their commitment to championing women aligns perfectly with our mission as a team. With Urban Decay's support, we aim to elevate the WNBA experience for our fans while inspiring the next generation of athletes and makeup enthusiasts."

The ongoing partnership between Urban Decay and the Los Angeles Sparks symbolizes the ongoing synergy between sports and beauty, highlighting the importance of diversity, inclusivity, and self-expression.

ABOUT URBAN DECAY COSMETICS

Urban Decay appeals to those who relish their individuality and embrace what makes them different. We have challenged the industry's definition of beauty since 1996 when we disrupted the sea of pink dominating makeup counters everywhere. Badass, cruelty-free, high-performance makeup. Reinvention over perfection. Inspiration without replication. Kindness over cruelty. Unsubscribe from beauty telling you to be pretty. Be whatever you want to be. For more information on Urban Decay, please visit www.urbandecay.com

ABOUT THE LOS ANGELES SPARKS

Founded in 1996, the Los Angeles Sparks are one of three original franchises in the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA). The Sparks have won three WNBA Championships (2001, 2002, 2016), and have qualified for the playoffs in 20 of their 27 seasons. The Los Angeles Sparks are dedicated to ensuring each home game at Crypto.com Arena has a championship-level entertainment experience while showcasing the best female athletes from around the world on the court.

