URBAN DECAY PUSHES LASH BOUNDARIES WITH TUBE JOB TUBING MASCARA -- A NEXT-GENERATION INNOVATION FOR DROOP-PROOF LIFT AND WEIGHTLESS LENGTH

The Brand Taps Mariah the Scientist for a Social Campaign to Reveal a Lash Lift So Good, You'll Swear It's Fake

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Decay Cosmetics, the brand built on creative rebellion and product innovation, is pushing lash boundaries again with their new Tube Job Tubing Mascara — a revolutionary, ultra-lightweight formula that delivers instant length and a gravity-defying lift so flawless, it begs the question: Did She Get a Tube Job?

Urban Decay's New Tube Job Tubing Mascara. Mariah the Scientist For Urban Decay

Born to perform, Tube Job introduces the next generation of tubing technology with an 89% serum-soaked formula that visibly wraps, lifts, and lengthens each lash — boosting length by +34% and a +11% droop-proof lift. The result? Lashes so bold, defined and perfectly lifted, you'd swear they're fake. With up to 24 hours of smudge-proof, flake-free wear, raccoon eyes become a thing of the past. When the day is done, the mascara melts away effortlessly with warm water — no tugging, no drama.

"Tube Job represents the future of lash innovation," says Yann Joffredo, Global Brands President at L'Oréal Luxe US. "This launch marks a new era not only for Urban Decay, but for the tubing category as a whole. After four years of development and hundreds of iterations, we created a proprietary tubing technology that delivers true, droopless lift with 24-hour performance at a level the market has never seen before. Tube Job is a defining formula that reinforces Urban Decay's 'Born to Perform' ethos, while setting a powerful foundation that signals the bold new direction the brand is taking moving forward."

This serum-infused formula goes beyond instant impact, strengthening and conditioning lashes over time so they look and feel healthier after just seven days of use. Powered by peptides, hyaluronic acid, vitamin B5, and nourishing oils, it delivers both performance and care in one. Designed to withstand heat, humidity, tears, and late nights, Tube Job sets a new benchmark for high-performance mascara without compromise. Completing the total package is an ultra-precise brush with 2x thinner bristles, engineered to glide seamlessly from root to tip for maximum definition, separation, and lift.

To debut this next-gen innovation, Urban Decay has partnered with R&B artist and beauty trendsetter, Mariah the Scientist, in cheeky social videos that bring her story full circle — from biology major to breakout musician. In the content, Mariah steps into Urban Decay's Lift Lab to spotlight the science behind the formula and show how it's engineered to truly perform on lashes. The campaign seamlessly blends science, artistry, and attitude, reinforcing Urban Decay's disruptive approach to beauty innovation. As the brand continues its anti-bland mission, Mariah personifies Urban Decay's platform, "Perform Don't Conform," celebrating uncensored femininity, creative confidence, and unapologetic individuality.

"Tube Job gives me lashes that are bold and dramatic, and I love that it's engineered to really perform. It's not just mascara…it's a full lash upgrade that stays flawless through my rehearsals straight to my shows," says Mariah the Scientist.

Tube Job officially debuted on TikTok Shop December 10th, launching exclusively on the platform through December 22nd, as a strategic go-to market move to introduce the next generation of tubing mascara at the epicenter of beauty's most viral trends and meet beauty consumers where they scroll, discover, and shop in real-time. Tube Job will expand globally online on December 22nd and arrive in stores on January 9th.

ABOUT URBAN DECAY: Born in LA, Urban Decay has always celebrated self-expression over expectation – giving a stage to every beauty rebel, dreamer and disruptor. The brand is on a mission to bring back anti-bland makeup that's born to perform, letting you be the main character of your everyday story. Every product has their 'born to perform' mantra at the heart, focusing on extreme longwear, color-tone theory and multi-finish expertise. Urban Decay is passionate about giving a stage to uncensored femininity – defying boring cliches, and standing with those who embrace self-expression, sexuality and fluidity, and everyone's right to reinvent themselves however they choose.

SOURCE Urban Decay