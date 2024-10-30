Urban Decay Welcomes Cameron Brink as New Brand Ambassador

Iconic Make-up Brand Champions Self-Expression for Next-Generation Game Changers

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Decay, the high-performance beauty brand that champions creativity and self-expression, is excited to announce its partnership with Cameron Brink, the dynamic #2 WNBA draft pick and rising star of the Los Angeles Sparks, as its newest brand ambassador. This exciting multi-year collaboration reflects Urban Decay's commitment to empowering the next generation of game changers and deepens its connection with the Los Angeles Sparks, proudly serving as a dedicated sponsor for two consecutive seasons.

Cameron Brink

Urban Decay believes in the power of individuality—creativity over conformity. The brand's mission is to inspire everyone to embrace and express their unique selves. Cameron embodies this spirit with her passion for beauty and self-care, resonating deeply with Urban Decay's values. "Partnering with Urban Decay is incredibly important to me because it represents more than just beauty—it's about investing in authenticity," shares Cameron Brink. "Their commitment to individuality and originality aligns perfectly with my values, inspiring consumers to embrace their uniqueness. With products like the All Nighter setting spray and long-lasting eyeliners, I know I can count on them to keep me looking and feeling my best, whether I'm playing hard on the court or getting ready for a night out. This partnership is all about encouraging everyone to find their own voice and express it boldly."

In this exciting collaboration, Cameron will not only highlight Urban Decay's icons — like the essential 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencil and the legendary All Nighter Setting Spray—but will also delve into the deeper aspects of beauty and self-care that resonate with the Urban Decay community. Her on- and off-court charisma embodies the essence of individuality, making this partnership a true celebration of the vibrant spirit the brand cherishes. Fans can also look forward to discovering a new must-have product in development that aligns with this ethos.

Cameron expressed her enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "Before I joined the Los Angeles Sparks, Urban Decay was already a staple of my makeup bag. Once I joined the team, I was excited to learn that the brand was our sponsor for two years running. I'm thrilled to become a brand ambassador because makeup has always been a form of self-expression. From watching my mom get ready and finding my own routine before games, it's been a fun way to show who I am and share my sense of style. I love that UD has versatile products that allow me to create a fresh and natural look for games, and bold, long-lasting looks for nights out."

Stéphanie Binette, General Manager of Urban Decay, agreed, "We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Cameron Brink as our brand ambassador. Her incredible energy, talent, and unwavering commitment to self-expression align deeply with our core values of creativity, inclusivity, and originality. Together, we aim to ignite confidence and celebrate the beauty of individuality—empowering our community to embrace their uniqueness and express themselves boldly, both on and off the court."

Urban Decay looks forward to a dynamic partnership with Cameron, celebrating the fusion of beauty and athleticism as they inspire a new generation of fans.

For more information about Urban Decay and to stay updated on Cameron Brink's journey with the brand, please visit urbandecay.com.

