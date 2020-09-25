Urban District Realty Launches New Real Estate Listing System, PROJETO

WASHINGTON, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DC based real estate brokerage firm Urban District Realty, LLC announced the launch of their custom real estate listing system. Named PROJETO, the system uses cutting edge virtual reality technology to put clients in a virtual representation of a property - with their real estate agent right beside them.

The idea for the innovative tool began when the Principal Broker and CEO of Urban District Realty, LLC, Ryan Fiero, wanted more for his clients. "When we went to sell developments before they were built, we had to use blueprints, plans, and renderings. But what they really wanted was to experience the property like a regular showing. However, this type of tool we sought didn't exist, so we developed it ourselves!" After months of planning and development, the patent-pending product is ready to shake up the real estate world in DC and beyond.

"There's a huge accessibility barrier to virtual reality right now," says Joel Garcia, Urban District Realty's in-house Virtual Reality Director. "The other solutions we've seen in the field expect clients to navigate complex systems on their own, or they water down the incredible potential of VR to 360 photos you can view on your phone. We went in a different direction, giving our real estate agents control of custom crafted simulations. We're putting the full force of technology behind a traditional showing experience."

Any individual, company, or real estate developer interested in using PROJETO to list or purchase real estate are encouraged to contact Urban District Realty, LLC.

"Recently, when I mention the VR aspect of [PROJETO], people assume it's a response to COVID-19," says Garcia. "We've been working on this for a long time, and the introduction of social distancing has actually challenged our paradigm of keeping human connection at the center of the experience. And I think it's a testament to the power of VR that we don't have to compromise that vision, and that the system can work in a controlled environment."

About Urban District Realty, LLC

Located in Washington DC, Urban District Realty, LLC is a licensed and insured real estate brokerage firm that assists clients in buying, selling, and developing luxury properties in Washington DC and Virginia. Founded in 2017, their real estate professionals combine the energy of a tech startup with the personal connection of a small business.

