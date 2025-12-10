URBAN EGG TO OPEN IN PLANO, TEXAS

Elevated daytime restaurant opens second Texas location Dec. 15

DENVER, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Egg, an elevated daytime restaurant, will open its doors in Plano, Texas, on Dec. 15 at 7 a.m., bringing its award-winning breakfast, brunch and lunch to the North Texas community.

The Plano restaurant, located in the Preston Towne Crossing district, will feature Urban Egg's signature all-scratch menu of innovative breakfast classics, including Billion $$$ Bourbon Bacon, Chicken & Waffle Benedict, house-made cinnamon rolls, gourmet pancakes with gluten-free options and creative egg dishes. The restaurant also partners with local suppliers to source fresh ingredients whenever possible, a cornerstone of the Urban Egg philosophy.

The new restaurant marks the brand's 12th location and second in Texas, expanding the Colorado-based concept into one of the region's fastest-growing communities.

"Plano is the perfect home for our second location in the Dallas-Fort Worth area," said Mark Augarten, Urban Egg CEO. "We're building something bigger than breakfast or lunch; we are creating gathering places where fresh, locally sourced food meets genuine hospitality. The Plano community values quality and connection, and we're here to deliver both. We can't wait to welcome our new guests into our restaurant and be an impactful member of the Plano community."

As part of the brand's commitment to community, Urban Egg will donate proceeds from its mock run, an event where the community invites guests to experience Urban Egg before it officially opens to the public, to Minnie's Food Pantry, a Plano-based food pantry that is one of the largest in North Texas. This will help support the nonprofit's mission to provide healthy meals and resources to families, seniors and veterans through drive-thru services, school partnerships and mobile outreach.

"When my family and I started this brand, it was about more than just serving breakfast," said Randy Price, founder of Urban Egg. "It was about creating a place where people slow down, connect over a great meal, whether dining with someone or alone, and leave feeling like they're part of something special. That's what we're bringing to Plano: scratch-made food, local ingredients and a table where everyone is welcome."

From Dec. 15-17, the first 20 dine-in seated tables each day will receive a free Urban Egg travel mug and free coffee for a year.*

Located at 2408 Preston Rd., Suite 704C, the 3,137-square-foot restaurant will also include a "wishing wall," where guests can write wishes, hopes or mantras on provided stationery.

For more information about Urban Egg's new Plano location and to view the full menu, visit https://www.urbanegg.com/location/plano-preston-towne-crossing/.

*One giveaway per table. Valid for house or decaf coffee (up to $4) when mug is presented, dine-in only at Preston Towne Crossing location. Not valid for takeout or online orders. Offer ends Dec. 31, 2026. No cash value. Non-transferable.

About Urban Egg

Urban Egg is an award-winning elevated daytime restaurant where locally sourced ingredients meet bold culinary creativity. Known for its vibrant, intentionally designed spaces and scratch-made menu, Urban Egg transforms breakfast, brunch and lunch into memorable experiences with its signature dishes like Billion $$$ Bourbon Bacon and Chicken & Waffle Benedict. With 12 locations across three states and growing, Urban Egg remains rooted in genuine hospitality and community connection. For more information, visit UrbanEgg.com or follow @UrbanEgg on social media.

