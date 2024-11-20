Urban Engineers, Inc. Announces Six New Members of Executive Team

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Engineers, Inc., a multidisciplinary firm specializing in planning, engineering design, environmental, and construction services, today announced the following six promotions to its leadership team: Jeff Roken, Gary Etter, Chris Gubeno, Jim Bilella, Angelo Waters, and Laura Frein.

As Business Leader for Pennsylvania, Jeff Roken, PE, will lead the Pennsylvania management and technical staff, focus on developing and maintaining client and teaming partner relationships, and participate in the delivery of Urban's projects to ensure results align with our mission to be our clients' first choice by providing consistent, quality services.

Since joining Urban Engineers in 2020, Gary Etter, PE, has brought 35 years of technical, project management, and executive leadership experience in consulting engineering. In his new role as Business Leader for the Northeast U.S., he will expand his leadership to include additional jurisdictions, further strengthening our team's impact and reach.

As Market Leader for Aviation, Christopher Gubeno, PE, will drive strategic business development initiatives for the firm's aviation endeavors in facilities design and construction, infrastructure design and construction, and program management oversight. Throughout his career of over 34 years, Chris has worked on impactful projects nationwide at general aviation, corporate, and air carrier airports and military airfields and bases.

Jim Bilella, PE, will bring over 32 years of experience in design and construction as the Market Leader for Rail and Transit. In this role, Jim will drive strategic business development initiatives for the firm's rail and transit endeavors in facilities design and construction, infrastructure design and construction, and program management oversight.

With 25 years of consulting engineering experience, Angelo Waters, PE, LEED AP, is the Business Leader for Urban's Integrated Engineering Services. He leads a multidisciplinary team of professionals across environmental, ports and waterways, construction services, land development, structures, mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering. Angelo and his team are dedicated to delivering comprehensive project management and support solutions that enhance Urban's internal operational units and serve our diverse and valued clients.

Laura Frein, CPSM, is the Business Leader for Urban's Marketing and Sales department. With nearly 20 years of experience in the Architecture, Engineering, and Construction industry, she will oversee business development, marketing, communications, and proposal development.

"During their tenure at Urban Engineers, these leaders have shown the highest levels of professional accomplishment and dedication to developing and advancing the interests of our clients," said CEO Pat McCormick. "As we look forward to the growth and development of Urban, I am honored and thrilled to work with such a talented and spirited Executive Group. They are committed to the growth of Urban and the development of our employees, and I look forward to working with each of them in their new roles."

About Urban Engineers, Inc.

Urban Engineers, Inc. is an employee-owned multidisciplinary planning, design, environmental, and construction support services consulting firm with more than 400 employees located in 14 regional offices across the United States. Through planning, design, and construction support, our experts put their passion to work to improve the everyday built environment, wherever that may be. We provide services for facilities, ports & waterways, public transportation, railroads, airports, energy and utilities, bridges, and roadways. With this growth and the ever-changing market, our mission has remained the same: to be our clients' first choice by providing consistent, quality services. More information is available at https://urbanengineers.com/.

Disclosure: Urban Engineers, Inc. is not affiliated with Urban Engineers of Georgia (acquired by VHB), Urban Engineers of New York, D.P.C., or any other similarly-named business.

CONTACT: Stacey Weiss

[email protected]

SOURCE Urban Engineers