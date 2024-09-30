Urban Engineers, Inc. Announces Two New Members of Executive Team

Vice President of Organizational and Process Development and Senior Vice President, General Counsel are promoted from within the employee-owned firm

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Engineers, Inc., a multidisciplinary firm specializing in planning, engineering design, environmental, and construction services, today announced that it will promote Jeanne Cotter, CQE, CQA to Vice President of Organizational and Process Development and Edward C. Fronczkiewicz, Jr., Esq . to Senior Vice President, General Counsel.

"During their tenure at Urban Engineers, Jeanne and Ed have shown the highest levels of professional accomplishment and dedication to developing and protecting the interests of our clients," said CEO Pat McCormick. "The promotion of Jeanne and Ed as new members of our leadership team also reflects Urban Engineers' commitment to employee development and ownership."

In her new role, Jeanne, who has been with Urban Engineers, Inc. since 2020, will integrate her quality management, project management, and technical operations experience to build an aligned foundation of business practices and processes, including integrating Human Resources and the Training Institute.

"I'm excited to help lead the organization to further staff development and to optimize and integrate administrative and operational processes, all to create value and synergies within Urban Engineers," said Jeanne Cotter.

With over thirty years of experience, Jeanne specializes in collaborating with team members to build better practices and solve process inefficiencies, strengthening the relationships and support between administrative and operations functions. An American Society for Quality (ASQ) Certified Quality Engineer and Certified Quality Auditor, Jeanne earned her bachelor's degree in industrial engineering from Pennsylvania State University and an MBA from Point Park University. She is a longtime member of ASQ and previously held leadership positions in the Pittsburgh Chapter.

In an expanded role, Ed, who has served Urban Engineers, Inc. as General Counsel since 2016, will also lead the Company's efforts to establish a robust Risk Management capability. Ed will also oversee UE's Insurance and IT departments to help better integrate their value and capabilities throughout the company.

"It is a privilege to be named Senior Vice President and General Counsel of Urban Engineers, Inc., which has been my home for over 17 years," said Ed Fronczkiewicz. "I look forward to continuing to serve this dynamic design and build organization, ensuring we navigate the legal and IT complexities as we grow with integrity and strategic foresight."

A New Jersey native, Ed is a graduate of Rider University with a Bachelor of Arts degree and earned a Juris Doctor degree from the Widener University-Delaware Law School. He is admitted to practice in Pennsylvania and New Jersey and is admitted to practice before the United States District Courts, District of New Jersey. He is a member of the Pennsylvania Bar Association, the ACEC Legal Counsel Forum, ACEC-NJ Legislative Leadership Committee, and the Claims and Litigation Management Alliance.

Jeanne Cotter and Ed Fronczkiewicz will be based in the Philadelphia, PA, office.

About Urban Engineers, Inc.

Urban Engineers, Inc. is an employee-owned multidisciplinary planning, design, environmental, and construction support services consulting firm with more than 400 employees located in 14 regional offices across the United States. Through planning, design, and construction support, our experts put their passion to work to improve the everyday built environment, wherever that may be. We provide services for facilities, ports & waterways, public transportation, railroads, airports, energy and utilities, bridges, and roadways. With this growth and the ever-changing market, our mission has remained the same: to be our clients' first choice by providing consistent, quality services. More information is available at https://urbanengineers.com/.

Disclosure: Urban Engineers, Inc. is not affiliated with Urban Engineers of Georgia (acquired by VHB), Urban Engineers of New York, D.P.C., or any other similarly-named business.

CONTACT: Stacey Weiss

[email protected]

SOURCE Urban Engineers