Urban Health Partnerships Highlights Community Liaison Framework as a Model for Citizen-Centered Engagement

MIAMI, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Health Partnerships (UHP), a nonprofit public health organization dedicated to promoting equity and well-being, spotlights its Community Liaison (CL) Framework (CLF) as a tested model for citizen-centered engagement in government and community initiatives. Through this framework, UHP empowers community leaders and integrates resident and stakeholder voices into decision-making processes, making a significant impact in underserved communities.

Community Liaisons: Driving Systems Change

UHP' Community Liaison Framework focuses on systems change that enhances community outreach, strengthens engagement, and builds networks. CLs are residents who act as connectors between their communities and service providers, coalitions, and government agencies. They identify challenges their neighbors face and provide real-time feedback to help shape policy and improve systems.

In 2023, UHP' CLs engaged with over 4,425 residents across Miami-Dade and Broward Counties, offering education, support, and resources that enhance community well-being and advocate for change. CLs also spearheaded efforts to revitalize local parks, transforming them into hubs for health, wellness, and social interaction.

The CLF emphasizes three key strategies:

Building community leaders: CLs receive extensive training to become advocates, empowering their communities and influencing change. Deepening stakeholder relationships: CLs facilitate relationships between communities and key stakeholders, ensuring effective collaboration. Integrating community members into decision-making: CLs ensure that community voices shape policy, systems, and environmental changes, resulting in more equitable and sustainable outcomes.

Strengthening Health Equity Through Community Engagement

"What makes UHP CLs unique is that UHP, through its leadership, has created a culture of caring, belonging, and empathy," said Earl S. Mowatt, PhD, COO/Health Equity Director at UHP. "Potential CLs see this and want to partner with us to create change in their communities. That is a driving force for our success."

The Community Liaison Framework is a cornerstone of UHP' social justice strategy, centering residents as leaders of social change. By providing leadership training and removing barriers to participation, UHP ensures long-term ownership and impact within communities. CLs receive compensation for their work, ensuring that financial barriers do not prevent residents from engaging in this critical work.

This strategy has allowed CLs to address vital issues such as health literacy, food access, and community safety while participating in programs like community health worker certification and family navigation training.

Why the CL Framework is Essential for Social Change

Compensating CLs for their time is crucial to promoting equity and inclusion. This compensation also encourages sustained commitment from CLs, enabling them to become long-term advocates in their neighborhoods.

"Being a Community Liaison for the LGBTQ community with Urban Health Partnerships has enabled me to use my personal experiences to support and connect initiatives across various organizations, facilitating meaningful discussions and fostering real change. It's important for residents to lead change because those who have lived through systemic marginalization understand the community's needs most deeply and can build support structures that promote shared healing and growth." - Jefferson Pressley, UHP Community Liaison

Partnership Opportunities for Broader Impact

UHP invites individuals, organizations, and corporate partners to support and expand the Community Liaison Framework. Opportunities include individual giving, corporate sponsorships, volunteering, or joining UHP' board. These partnerships are essential for advancing health equity, strengthening community networks, and ensuring that under-resourced communities receive the support they need.

For more information about the Community Liaison Framework or to get involved, please contact [email protected] or call (786) 224-2309.

About Urban Health Partnerships

Urban Health Partnerships' (UHP) mission is to invest in our communities by co-designing sustainable change and promoting equity and well-being across the lifespan. Since 2011, UHP has distinguished itself in leadership and collective impact initiatives by emphasizing community empowerment. UHP's multidisciplinary team integrates perspectives in public health, urban planning, age-friendly communities, food access, community development, and health equity to drive change. To learn more, visit urbanhp.org.

