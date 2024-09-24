Urban Health Partnerships Launches "Partnerships for Change" Campaign

New campaign invites partners to collaborate on building healthier, more equitable communities across South Florida

MIAMI, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Health Partnerships (UHP), a nonprofit public health organization dedicated to promoting equity and well-being, is excited to announce the launch of its "Partnerships for Change" campaign. This campaign invites businesses, individuals, and organizations to partner with UHP in creating lasting, positive change in South Florida's underserved communities.

Why Partner With UHP?

This campaign is not just about donations—it's about active collaboration. Partners play a crucial role in co-designing healthier communities, such as helping to create safe public spaces, expanding access to fresh food, and ensuring walkable streets in neighborhoods that need it most.

"Our partners are more than contributors; they're agents of change," said Alba Rubio, Communications and Events Project Manager, UHP. "By working together, we can make a real, tangible difference in people's lives."

How Your Partnership Makes an Impact

By partnering with UHP, you'll directly contribute to initiatives that create real improvements in South Florida communities:

Revitalize Public Spaces: Collaborate to transform parks and public areas into safe, vibrant spaces for exercise, socializing, and community activities.

Expand Healthy Food Access: Advocate for policy and system changes that increase the availability of healthy food in underserved areas.

Promote Health Equity: Support initiatives that improve health outcomes for our most vulnerable communities, such as LGBTQ+ individuals, older adults, and low-income residents.

Advocate for Safer Streets: Help make streets safer and more walkable, with improved transportation options for all residents.

Support Age-Friendly Communities: Work with UHP to ensure older adults stay active, engaged, and healthy through sustainable community improvements.

To date, UHP has collaborated with 44 communities and positively impacted over 6 million residents. With Partnerships for Change, we aim to expand these efforts and bring even more communities into the fold.

The Benefits of Partnership

Joining Partnerships for Change provides partners with the opportunity to:

Create lasting impact : Extend UHP' work to more communities and positively affect residents' lives.

: Extend UHP' work to more communities and positively affect residents' lives. Belong to a movement : Receive exclusive stories and updates from the communities transformed by your support.

: Receive exclusive stories and updates from the communities transformed by your support. Engage in advocacy: Participate in community events, advocacy efforts, and local initiatives to actively contribute to the change you're helping create.

Real Stories, Real Impact

Behind every partnership is a story of real change. UHP' work is driven by Community Liaisons (CLs)—residents who lead and advocate for change in their neighborhoods. Carmen, a UHP CL from Sweetwater, shared:

"It's been a great experience meeting people and learning what can be done to help those in need. When I joined UHP, I was going through difficult times, and I found incredible support from my supervisor and team. I've also learned valuable new skills along the way."

Your participation in Partnerships for Change ensures that more stories like Carmen's come to life, providing communities with the resources and support they need to lead healthier lives.

Join the Movement

Partnerships for Change is about collaboration, and there are many ways to get involved:

Individual giving and sponsorships: Fund projects like park revitalizations or healthy food initiatives, or customize your partnership.

Organizational Partnerships: Work with UHP to co-design and implement impactful community programs.

Volunteering: Engage directly with the community through events and hands-on support.

Leadership opportunities: Join UHP' board or serve as an ambassador, guiding the mission to greater success.

"By partnering with UHP, you're not just supporting a cause—you're shaping the future of South Florida's communities," said Dr. Andrea Iglesias, CEO/Executive Director, UHP. "Together, we can create spaces where everyone has the opportunity to thrive."

Get involved by visiting www.urbanhp.org or email [email protected].

About Urban Health Partnerships

Urban Health Partnerships' (UHP) mission is to invest in our communities by co-designing sustainable change and promoting equity and well-being across the lifespan. Since 2011, UHP has distinguished itself in leadership and collective impact initiatives by emphasizing community empowerment. UHP' multidisciplinary team integrates perspectives in public health, urban planning, age-friendly communities, food access, community development, and health equity to drive change. To learn more, visit urbanhp.org.

