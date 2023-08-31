Urban Health Plan Wins National Award for Innovative Care in Vaccine Delivery

News provided by

Urban Health Plan

31 Aug, 2023, 14:00 ET

Award from Direct Relief and The Pfizer Foundation includes $250,000 to improve access to infectious disease care in the United States.

BRONX, N.Y., Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Health Plan today announced it has received the Innovation Award in Community Health: Addressing Infectious Disease in Underserved Communities.

Urban Health Plan was among 19 community health centers and free and charitable clinics in the U.S., which received the award from The Pfizer Foundation and Direct Relief. This award recognizes programs which are improving access to education and treatment for vaccine-preventable infectious diseases among medically underserved communities across the United States.

Urban Health Plan received $250,000 to support a two-year program aimed at providing quality care to at-risk populations. Specifically, Urban Health Plan will use the award grant to fund "Activate, Vaccinate" a vaccination program that will deliver vaccine administration to its patients. In addition to ensuring that vaccines are available and accessible to everyone who needs them, the "Activate, Vaccinate" program will also focus on vaccine education and outreach, helping to address vaccine hesitancy and misinformation by disseminating accurate and culturally competent information about the safety and efficacy of vaccines. "Activate, Vaccinate" aims to prevent serious diseases in communities of color and protect the most vulnerable populations, including infants, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems.

"As trusted members of their communities, safety-net providers play a crucial role in expanding access to care, particularly in medically underserved communities," said Caroline Roan, President, The Pfizer Foundation and Chief Sustainability Officer, Pfizer Inc. "We are proud to continue supporting Direct Relief and its network of health centers, which are pioneering innovative approaches to infectious disease care and advancing health equity by dismantling barriers to better health."

"These awardees already provide essential health services for their communities, and these funds, generously provided by The Pfizer Foundation, will enable even more innovative work to take place," said Thomas Tighe, CEO and President of Direct Relief. "The dedication and commitment of these health providers, who work tirelessly, often with minimal recognition, is inspiring to all of us." 

"Patients experiencing vaccine hesitancy and resistance are at risk for jeopardizing their long-term health and well-being," said Viju Jacob, MD., Medical Director, Vice President of Medical Affairs, Urban Health Plan. "Activate, Vaccinate is designed to educate our patients about the benefits of vaccines and dispel myths and misinformation that will increase their confidence to get vaccinated against several viruses and illnesses. We thank Direct Relief and The Pfizer Foundation for funding this important initiative."

For more information about the Innovations in Care Award winners, including project information and photos, please visit https://www.directrelief.org/2020/12/pfizer-support-infectious-disease-care/.

About Urban Health Plan: Urban Health Plan, a health system of federally qualified community health centers based in the South Bronx, Central Harlem and Corona, Queens, has served the community since 1974. The organization has 12 health centers, 12 school-based health centers and two mental health facilities. In 2022, Urban Health Plan served approximately 84,000 patients and 400,000 visits. Urban Health Plan is Joint Commission accredited. For more information, visit www.urbanhealthplan.org

About Direct Relief 

A humanitarian organization committed to improving the health and lives of people affected by poverty and emergencies, Direct Relief delivers lifesaving medical resources throughout the U.S. and world to communities in need—without regard to politics, religion, or ability to pay. For more information, visit https://www.DirectRelief.org

SOURCE Urban Health Plan

