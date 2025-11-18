Urban Hearth Chef Owner Erin Miller Honored in Inaugural Michelin Guide for Boston, MA

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Hearth, the intimate Cambridge restaurant led by Chef Owner Erin Miller and rooted in Slow Food philosophy, has been recognized in the inaugural Michelin Guide for Boston, a milestone moment for Greater Boston's independent dining community and for woman-led restaurants across the region.

Chef Erin Miller of Urban Hearth in Cambridge, MA. Photo Credit: Brian Samuels Photography Foragers Salad: a salad of wild foraged greens and flowers over a bed of whipped pumpkin seed with local honeycomb. Photos Credit: Brian Samuels Photography

Tonight's announcement was made at the Michelin Guide Northeast Cities ceremony at the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts in Philadelphia, where restaurants from Boston, New York City, Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia were recognized for culinary excellence and hospitality.

At the inaugural Boston and Cambridge ceremony, Urban Hearth and Chef Erin Miller were officially included in the MICHELIN Guide selection, recognizing the restaurant as a recommended destination for diners seeking a singular, chef-driven experience. The nod celebrates Urban Hearth's intimate scale and distinctive culinary perspective within the region's evolving dining landscape.

At Urban Hearth, Miller and her team craft seasonal, locally sourced, globally inspired menus that highlight New England farms, fisheries, and foodways, with an emphasis on storytelling, connection, and the shared experience of gathering around the table.

"This moment feels surreal. For years, our little team at Urban Hearth has poured our hearts into redefining what fine dining in Boston can be, rooted not in pretense or performance, but in craft, authentic connections, and the stories of the people and landscapes that sustain us. I am endlessly inspired by my team's dedication, imagination, and the rich diversity of backgrounds and lived experiences they bring to our kitchen and dining room. Their passion and authenticity shape everything we do, and I am profoundly proud of the care and intention they put into every detail. For a small, woman-led restaurant to receive this recognition is deeply meaningful. It also shines a long-overdue light on the independent restaurant community across Greater Boston, especially in Cambridge and Somerville, where creativity, artistry, and genuine hospitality thrive every day. For these voices and visions to be seen on an international stage feels extraordinary. I am deeply honored, grateful, and more committed than ever to nurturing the craft, curiosity, love, and hospitality that is at the core of Urban Hearth," said Chef Owner Erin Miller.

Founded as a 24-seat restaurant with an open kitchen and chef's counter on Massachusetts Avenue in Cambridge, Urban Hearth has earned a devoted following for its intimate dining room, seasonal tasting menus, and deeply personal approach to hospitality.

Looking ahead, Urban Hearth is preparing for a significant expansion. The restaurant will relocate to a larger home in Cambridge's Inman Square at 1281 Cambridge Street in early 2026, where Miller plans to more than double capacity and introduce a bar, an expanded chef's counter, and multiple distinct dining spaces, while continuing to operate the current location at 2263 Massachusetts Avenue during the transition.

"Recognition from Michelin arrives at a pivotal moment in Urban Hearth's story," Miller added. "As we grow into our new space in Inman Square, our goal is not to become something bigger and glossier for its own sake. It is to deepen the hospitality and craft that guests have always found at our table and to create more room for community, collaboration, and joy."

About Urban Hearth: Urban Hearth is an intimate, woman-owned restaurant in Cambridge, Massachusetts, led by Chef Owner Erin Miller. Guided by the principles of the Slow Food philosophy, Urban Hearth is committed to creating food that is good for guests, good for those who grow and produce it, and good for the planet. The restaurant's offerings celebrate locally sourced, seasonal ingredients and globally inspired flavors in a setting designed for warmth, connection, and conversation. Urban Hearth currently operates at 2263 Massachusetts Avenue in North Cambridge and is preparing to relocate and expand to 1281 Cambridge Street in Inman Square in 2026. For hours of operation or more information, please call (617) 682-7295 or visit urbanhearth.net.

About Michelin Cambridge, MA + Boston, MA: Michelin's arrival in Cambridge and Boston stems from a three-year partnership between the Cambridge Office for Tourism and Meet Boston to bring the MICHELIN Guide to the region for the first time. Candice Beaulieu, Executive Director of the Cambridge Office for Tourism, expressed pride in seeing Cambridge chefs and restaurants recognized on an international stage.

"Congratulations to Chef Erin Miller and her team at Urban Hearth for earning MICHELIN recognition. We are incredibly proud and excited for Urban Hearth. This is a win for all of Cambridge as MICHELIN shines a bright light on our talented and dedicated restaurant community. MICHELIN is sharing with its global audience what we have long known, our chefs, restaurateurs, and hospitality professionals are shaping one of the most dynamic and diverse dining destinations in the world."

The Cambridge Office for Tourism and Meet Boston played a central role in inviting MICHELIN's anonymous inspectors to explore the city's restaurants and document their experiences in this inaugural Boston-area guide.

SOURCE Urban Hearth