Urban Land Institute Appoints Angela Cain as Global CEO

WASHINGTON, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Urban Land Institute (ULI) today announced the appointment of Angela Cain as its global chief executive officer, effective September 3, 2024. Cain brings more than 25 years of global non-profit and leadership experience in the corporate real estate sector.

Cain most recently served as CEO of CoreNet Global, a professional association for corporate real estate executives, where she led the transformation of its strategic direction, mission, vision, culture, and value proposition through organizational and operational changes that enhanced growth and impact. Before joining CoreNet Global, Cain served as CEO of a state branch of the National Association of REALTORS and as Vice President of Global Events for NACORE International.

"Angela's exceptional management experience, real estate acumen, and global perspective make her the perfect fit to accelerate our mission," said Diane Hoskins, Global Chair of ULI and Global Co-Chair of Gensler. "She has a demonstrated ability to foster collaboration and innovation among members, driving shared objectives and impactful outcomes across the industry. Her capacity to shape organizational culture and build consensus among staff, combined with her clear and decisive leadership approach, reinforced why she was the right choice for this role."

"I am fortunate to have been afforded this amazing opportunity to join a world-class organization doing mission and member-driven work that advances the built environment," said incoming ULI Global CEO Angela Cain. "I come to the position eager to listen and learn from the globally recognized expertise of ULI's members, volunteer leaders, donors, and staff – and ready to enhance the organization's value proposition."

The oldest and largest network of cross-disciplinary real estate and land use experts in the world, ULI is a vital center for research, knowledge sharing, professional development, networking, and collaboration. ULI and its more than 48,000 members across 84 countries are dedicated to the shared mission of shaping the future of the built environment for transformative impact in communities worldwide.

The decision by ULI's Global Board of Directors to appoint Cain as global CEO came after a comprehensive, worldwide search process led by a committee of ULI members. Korn Ferry, a global organizational consulting firm, advised on the search. The committee meticulously reviewed an extensive and diverse list of candidates, ensuring Cain was the ideal choice to lead ULI into the future. Cain will work closely with the Global Board and with ULI's co-interim managing directors Leo Gonzalez and Mary Beth Corrigan to ensure a smooth transition.

