Urban League of Essex County Celebrates Business and Organizational Leaders Who Made Critical Contributions During the Pandemic

The Urban League of Essex County (ULEC) will honor its community partners whose contributions throughout the pandemic helped sustain Essex County residents at their R.E.D. (Racial Equity and Diversity) virtual gala on Thursday, April 29th. The keynote speaker will be the Honorable Jeh Johnson, Former United States Secretary of Homeland Security.

"Our lives have been dramatically and significantly impacted by the global and national events over the past eighteen months. While many of us spent days working virtually, there were families among us that suffered food insecurity, inadequate living conditions, and job loss," said Vivian Cox Fraser, President, and C.E.O. of the Urban League of Essex County. "It is crucial to recognize those who held the line for these citizens in our community – who ensured that they kept jobs, had access to food and healthcare, and protected liberties."

Throughout the pandemic, ULEC provided emergency relief services to the community. Since March 2020, they provided over 200,000 pounds of food; delivered in-person and virtual educational programs to youngsters from preschool through high school; and provided over $300,000 in emergency rental and other financial assistance.

"The pandemic has affected us all, but communities of color have experienced an alarming rate of deaths, health challenges, unemployment, and food insecurity," said Joseph DiVincenzo, Essex County Executive. "For 104 years, the Urban League of Essex County has been a pillar of the community. These heightened realities compel [them] to do even more."

This summer, ULEC will complete Phase 1 of The Heights on Fairmount Avenue, a $2.7 million community with 19 units of new housing developed on abandoned property near the organization's headquarters. The houses were built or rehabilitated to Enterprise's Green Communities Standards. The goal was to provide homes with a low cost of ownership/maintenance and provide a healthy and safe environment.

The 2021 R.E.D. Gala will be streamed at http://e.givesmart.com/events/kUo/page/ulecredgala21. To participate in the Silent Auction or to purchase tickets for the gala, go to https://ulecredgala21.givesmart.com/

