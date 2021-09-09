Urban League of Philadelphia Names CSL's Elizabeth Walker to Board of Directors

"I am honored to be part of this group," Walker said. "In providing life-saving medicines in more than 100 countries, CSL is committed to ensuring people of every background and demographic have a place and a voice at our company, but I believe we also have a responsibility to help address the inequities in the communities where we live and do business. This partnership allows us to do both – drawing on the Urban League's century of experience as we work within our own walls to provide our people the opportunity to invest time and resources toward initiatives proven to uplift underserved groups in our communities."

"The Urban League of Philadelphia (ULP) is thrilled to welcome Elizabeth Walker to the ULP Board of Directors," said President and CEO of the Urban League of Philadelphia Andrea Custis. "We look forward to her working alongside our dynamic team of Board members who commit their time and talent to address the most critical issues facing underserved communities today. With the history of public health challenges impacting urban communities, I applaud CSL for recognizing these disparities and lending their support and resources to address these long-standing issues."

With its U.S. headquarters in the greater Philadelphia region, CSL and the Urban League of Philadelphia are working to address some of the most pressing needs in the community, including efforts to strengthen Public Health, Leadership Development, Workforce Diversity and Job Creation and Training. In addition, both organizations are collaborating with local CSL Plasma centers to improve understanding and awareness of plasma donation.

In addition to Philadelphia, CSL, one of the world's leaders in treating rare diseases and providing influenza vaccines, maintains partnerships with Urban League affiliates in Chicago, Detroit, Atlanta, Baltimore and South Florida (Broward County).

About the Urban League of Philadelphia

The Urban League of Philadelphia, an affiliate of the National Urban League, is a nonpartisan civil rights organization that has empowered African Americans and other underserved communities for more than a century. Through housing, employment, entrepreneurship, youth development, health and wellness and advocacy, we impact more than 15,000 children, youth and families a year. To learn more about ULP, visit www.urbanleaguephila.org and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for more information.

About CSL

CSL (ASX:CSL; USOTC:CSLLY) is a leading global biotechnology company with a dynamic portfolio of life-saving medicines, including those that treat hemophilia and immune deficiencies, as well as vaccines to prevent influenza. Since our start in 1916, we have been driven by our promise to save lives using the latest technologies. Today, CSL – including our two businesses, CSL Behring and Seqirus – provides life-saving products to more than 100 countries and employs more than 25,000 people. Our unique combination of commercial strength, R&D focus and operational excellence enables us to identify, develop and deliver innovations so our patients can live life to the fullest. For inspiring stories about the promise of biotechnology, visit Vita at CSLBehring.com/Vita and follow us on Twitter.com/CSL



Media Contact

SOURCE CSL Behring

Related Links

